Nadhim Zahawi was facing a deluge of questions this morning about how much he’d paid as a penalty to HMRC, and whether what's now emerged matches up with some of his previous comments.

By ordering this investigation, Rishi Sunak has probably bought the Tory chairman a bit of time.

It gives ministers the cover of saying: "We need to see what happens with the investigation, let’s leave it to the independent adviser."

My hunch is that Zahawi probably does have a bit of time just now - but there’s also the possibility that more comes out.

If that keeps happening, it’s more and more of an embarrassment for the prime minister and will add more pressure.