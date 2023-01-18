PM Rishi Sunak has left Downing Street headed to the House of Commons.
He’ll take questions from MPs at the usual time of 12:00 GMT.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, but you can also watch the debate live by clicking the play button at the top of this page from midday.
Expect questions on strikes and gender reforms
Helen Catt
Political correspondent
Today's Prime Minister Questions is taking place as nurses in England are, again, out on picket lines and after weeks of stories of long waits and intense pressure on the NHS.
You'd expect, then, that may well be what Keir Starmer will focus on with his questions.
It will also be an opportunity for the SNP's Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn to challenge Rishi Sunak directly about the UK government's decision to block the Scottish Parliament's gender recognition reforms, which dominated the day in Parliament yesterday.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
PM Rishi Sunak is set to face the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, in the House of Commons at noon.
He’s likely to be pressed on the cost of living, strike disputes with unions and the UK government’s gender reform row with the Scottish government.
We’ll be bringing you the latest as it happens.