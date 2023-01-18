Today's Prime Minister Questions is taking place as nurses in England are, again, out on picket lines and after weeks of stories of long waits and intense pressure on the NHS.

You'd expect, then, that may well be what Keir Starmer will focus on with his questions.

It will also be an opportunity for the SNP's Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn to challenge Rishi Sunak directly about the UK government's decision to block the Scottish Parliament's gender recognition reforms, which dominated the day in Parliament yesterday.