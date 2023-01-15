Starmer to appear on Kuenssberg show after calling for NHS reform

Sunday's Papers: Starmer on NHS reform and doctors in crisis
The state of the NHS and Keir Starmer’s view of how best to reform
the health service feature in several of this morning’s front pages.
NHS must reform or die, says Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has penned a piece in today’s Sunday Telegraph saying the NHS must “reform” or “die” while outlining his plans if Labour were to get into power.
He writes that the situation for patients is "intolerable and dangerous" and that he wants a new system that “allows GPs to focus on caring for patients rather than the admin that comes with effectively running a small business“.
It’s the first time Starmer has publicly backed reforms suggested by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.
Starmer says he would be “ruthless” in getting rid of the “bureaucratic nonsense you encounter every day in the health service”.
His NHS vision includes allowing patients to make self-referrals, asking "Why can't people with persistent back problems self-refer to physio?"
The Labour leader also says his party would double the number of graduating doctors and district nurses, increase training placements for nurses and midwives, and gradually turn family doctors into direct employees of the health service.
As well as the main guests, as ever Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by a panel of three key players - this week they are Scottish actor Brian Cox, Natwest chair Howard Davies and Tory MP for Romsey and Southampton North Caroline Nokes.
Brian Cox is the star of hit series Succession. The 76-year-old has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, gaining recognition for his portrayal of King Lear.
Howard Davies is a former director of the London School of Economics who was highly critical of then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget that sparked market turmoil last year. Davies was the first chairman of the Financial Services Authority and has served as deputy governor of the Bank of England.
Caroline Nokes is the chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, who in December wrote to the editor of The Sun condemning Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial opinion piece on Meghan Markle.
Who’s on the show?
Labour leader Keir Starmer and Transport Secretary Mark Harper are the main guests on this morning’s show.
Expect Starmer to be quizzed on a wide-range of topics from the NHS, to tuition fees and why young people should vote for Labour.
Harper will be facing questions on the rail strikes that have caused chaos across the UK in recent months.
This week train drivers’ union leader Mick Whelan told MPs he believed they were "further away than we started" to getting a deal.
When asked by MPs how close a resolution was on a scale of one to 10, Whelan said: "I think you can include zero."
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage in text and video of the BBC’s flagship political interview show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
You can watch the show live by clicking play at the top from 09:00 GMT, but stay tuned as we’ll be bringing you updates.
Read the full preview of today's interview with Keir Starmer here
Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself.
Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works anymore.
Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is Keir Starmer going to be the next prime minister? It's a slam-dunk, surely?
Hold on - whether that prospect thrills you, appals you, or leaves you cold, don't make that assumption.
"No-one believes we are really 20 points ahead," says one shadow minister.
The simple gap polls suggest between the two big parties doesn't capture the many voters who aren't sure who to back - showing up right now as a sizeable and mysterious chunk of "don't knows".
The election might be only 18 months or so away, but political years are like dog years, so it's a metaphorical lifetime until 2024.
