Starmer to appear on Kuenssberg show after calling for NHS reform

He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself.

Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works anymore.

Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is Keir Starmer going to be the next prime minister? It's a slam-dunk, surely?

Hold on - whether that prospect thrills you, appals you, or leaves you cold, don't make that assumption.

"No-one believes we are really 20 points ahead," says one shadow minister.

The simple gap polls suggest between the two big parties doesn't capture the many voters who aren't sure who to back - showing up right now as a sizeable and mysterious chunk of "don't knows".

The election might be only 18 months or so away, but political years are like dog years, so it's a metaphorical lifetime until 2024.