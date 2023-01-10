New legislation requiring minimum levels of service from firefighters, railway workers and ambulance staff, during industrial action has drawn criticism from union bosses.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the proposed anti-strike legislation represents an attack on all workers’ democratic rights and he called for a “mass movement of resistance” against it.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: "This is an attack on all workers - including key workers, who kept our public services going during the pandemic.

"It's an attack on Britain's Covid heroes and on all workers. We need a mass movement of resistance to this authoritarian attack."

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham slammed the legislation as a “dangerous gimmick from a government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused."

General secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak said the plans were "undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal".

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said the union will oppose the legislation " in the courts, Parliament and the workplace”.

He warned the law could result in workers being sacked for participating in strike action.

"The only reason this draconian legislation is being introduced is because they have lost the argument and want to punish workers for having the temerity to demand decent pay and working conditions,” Lynch said.