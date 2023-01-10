Shapps says not sensible to do pay deals outside independent reviews
Shapps says granting public sector workers - like nurses and ambulance staff - settlements that fall outside the independent pay review process "isn't the sensible way to proceed".
It won't provide a fair outcome, he tells MPs.
The government also has a duty to give the British people access to public services, Shapps adds.
Britons need to access essential services, says Shapps
Continuing his speech Grant Shapps insists the government wants to resolve the industrial disputes.
He points out that all households are struggling and need access to essential public services.
Shapps says he respects right to strike but wants fairness for taxpayers
Business Secretary Grant Shapps is giving a statement now in the House of Commons on the government's proposed anti-strike legislation.
Shapps said nurses, paramedics and transport workers are called key workers for a reason.
"They truly are the lifeblood of the country," he said.
He goes on to say the government will always defend public sector workers' liberty to withdraw their labour, but also recognises the pressures they face.
The government wants to resolve disputes, while delivering what is fair and equal to the taxpayer, Shapps adds.
Shapps starts statement
Grant Shapps is on his feet in the Commons. He's a few minutes earlier than we expected. Stay with us as we bring you the main updates.
PM spokesman on strike legislation and ambulance dispute
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
Downing Street says its law to maintain minimum service levels during strikes will "strike the balance" between the right to take action and protecting the public.
The prime minister's official spokesman said that if certain sectors took action without ensuring safe working levels then the legislation being introduced today would provide a "safety net".
The spokesman said the government would consult on what staffing levels would be considered "safe".
They added that the Royal College of Nursing took "responsible steps" to ensure safe working levels during their recent strikes.
On tomorrow's ambulance strike, Downing Street said there was not "across the board reassurance" about a safe level or provision which was "deeply regrettable and understandably concerning for the public".
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, told cabinet this morning the upcoming ambulance strike would be "challenging".
Unions condemn anti-strike bill proposals
New legislation requiring minimum levels of service from firefighters, railway workers and ambulance staff, during industrial action has drawn criticism from union bosses.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the proposed anti-strike legislation represents an attack on all workers’ democratic rights and he called for a “mass movement of resistance” against it.
FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: "This is an attack on all workers - including key workers, who kept our public services going during the pandemic.
"It's an attack on Britain's Covid heroes and on all workers. We need a mass movement of resistance to this authoritarian attack."
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham slammed the legislation as a “dangerous gimmick from a government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused."
General secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak said the plans were "undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal".
Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said the union will oppose the legislation " in the courts, Parliament and the workplace”.
He warned the law could result in workers being sacked for participating in strike action.
"The only reason this draconian legislation is being introduced is because they have lost the argument and want to punish workers for having the temerity to demand decent pay and working conditions,” Lynch said.
What does the government want to do ?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
So, as we're about to hear from Business Secretary Grant Shapps, the government wants to bring in a new
law which will ensure public sector workers maintain minimum service levels
during strike action.
We can expect some more detail from Shapps, but for
now what we understand is that the new proposals mean some trade union members
will be required to continue working during a strike.
Laws requiring a minimum level of service during industrial
action were already promised for public transport as part of the Conservative's
2019 election manifesto. A bill was introduced to Parliament in October.
The government is now seeking to extend this requirement to
five other areas - the NHS, education, fire and rescue, border security, and
nuclear decommissioning.
To meet minimum staffing levels - which are still to be
announced - employers would be able to issue a "work notice" stating
the workforce they need.
Employees named on the work notice would lose their right to
protection from unfair dismissal if they then went on strike.
Consultations over what the minimum levels for each sector
might look like would be due to start imminently.
Who is striking this month?
Ambulance staff in England and Wales, teachers in
Scotland and nurses in England are among those planning to strike this month.
Driving examiners in England amd Wales and Abellio bus
drivers in parts of London have also announced industrial action in January.
·9-10 January – Driving examiners in England & Wales
·10-11, 16-20, 25-27 January – Teachers in
Scotland
·11, 23 January – Ambulance drivers in England
& Wales
·10, 12 ,16, 19, 25, 26 January – Abellio bus drivers
·18/19 January – Nurses in England
It
comes after Monday's talks with government ministers aimed at resolving NHS strikes failed to make sufficient progress to avert further action by ambulance workers tomorrow.
In Scotland, teachers in the EIS union are currently on a two-day strike, with a week-long walkout planned for next week.
Nurses in England are also set to walk out for two days next
week.
.Copyright: .
Good afternoon
Hello and thanks for joining us as we prepare to hear from Business Secretary Grant Shapps, who is due to tell MPs in the House of Commons about a new law which the government says will ensure public sector workers maintain minimum service levels during strike action.
Under the proposals, which come a day before ambulance workers in England and Wales stage walkouts for a second time in less than a month, some trade union members would be required to continue to work during a strike.
Shapps will address MPs at around 1.15pm. Stay tuned for live updates, reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
·9-10 January – Driving examiners in England & Wales
-
·10-11, 16-20, 25-27 January – Teachers in
Scotland
-
·11, 23 January – Ambulance drivers in England
& Wales
-
·10, 12 ,16, 19, 25, 26 January – Abellio bus drivers
-
·18/19 January – Nurses in England
.Copyright: .
Shapps says not sensible to do pay deals outside independent reviews
Shapps says granting public sector workers - like nurses and ambulance staff - settlements that fall outside the independent pay review process "isn't the sensible way to proceed".
It won't provide a fair outcome, he tells MPs.
The government also has a duty to give the British people access to public services, Shapps adds.
Britons need to access essential services, says Shapps
Continuing his speech Grant Shapps insists the government wants to resolve the industrial disputes.
He points out that all households are struggling and need access to essential public services.
Shapps says he respects right to strike but wants fairness for taxpayers
Business Secretary Grant Shapps is giving a statement now in the House of Commons on the government's proposed anti-strike legislation.
Shapps said nurses, paramedics and transport workers are called key workers for a reason.
"They truly are the lifeblood of the country," he said.
He goes on to say the government will always defend public sector workers' liberty to withdraw their labour, but also recognises the pressures they face.
The government wants to resolve disputes, while delivering what is fair and equal to the taxpayer, Shapps adds.
Shapps starts statement
Grant Shapps is on his feet in the Commons. He's a few minutes earlier than we expected. Stay with us as we bring you the main updates.
PM spokesman on strike legislation and ambulance dispute
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
Downing Street says its law to maintain minimum service levels during strikes will "strike the balance" between the right to take action and protecting the public.
The prime minister's official spokesman said that if certain sectors took action without ensuring safe working levels then the legislation being introduced today would provide a "safety net".
The spokesman said the government would consult on what staffing levels would be considered "safe".
They added that the Royal College of Nursing took "responsible steps" to ensure safe working levels during their recent strikes.
On tomorrow's ambulance strike, Downing Street said there was not "across the board reassurance" about a safe level or provision which was "deeply regrettable and understandably concerning for the public".
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, told cabinet this morning the upcoming ambulance strike would be "challenging".
Unions condemn anti-strike bill proposals
New legislation requiring minimum levels of service from firefighters, railway workers and ambulance staff, during industrial action has drawn criticism from union bosses.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the proposed anti-strike legislation represents an attack on all workers’ democratic rights and he called for a “mass movement of resistance” against it.
FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: "This is an attack on all workers - including key workers, who kept our public services going during the pandemic.
"It's an attack on Britain's Covid heroes and on all workers. We need a mass movement of resistance to this authoritarian attack."
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham slammed the legislation as a “dangerous gimmick from a government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused."
General secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak said the plans were "undemocratic, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal".
Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said the union will oppose the legislation " in the courts, Parliament and the workplace”.
He warned the law could result in workers being sacked for participating in strike action.
"The only reason this draconian legislation is being introduced is because they have lost the argument and want to punish workers for having the temerity to demand decent pay and working conditions,” Lynch said.
What does the government want to do ?
So, as we're about to hear from Business Secretary Grant Shapps, the government wants to bring in a new law which will ensure public sector workers maintain minimum service levels during strike action.
We can expect some more detail from Shapps, but for now what we understand is that the new proposals mean some trade union members will be required to continue working during a strike.
Laws requiring a minimum level of service during industrial action were already promised for public transport as part of the Conservative's 2019 election manifesto. A bill was introduced to Parliament in October.
The government is now seeking to extend this requirement to five other areas - the NHS, education, fire and rescue, border security, and nuclear decommissioning.
To meet minimum staffing levels - which are still to be announced - employers would be able to issue a "work notice" stating the workforce they need.
Employees named on the work notice would lose their right to protection from unfair dismissal if they then went on strike.
Consultations over what the minimum levels for each sector might look like would be due to start imminently.
Who is striking this month?
Ambulance staff in England and Wales, teachers in Scotland and nurses in England are among those planning to strike this month.
Driving examiners in England amd Wales and Abellio bus drivers in parts of London have also announced industrial action in January.
It comes after Monday's talks with government ministers aimed at resolving NHS strikes failed to make sufficient progress to avert further action by ambulance workers tomorrow.
In Scotland, teachers in the EIS union are currently on a two-day strike, with a week-long walkout planned for next week.
Nurses in England are also set to walk out for two days next week.
Good afternoon
Hello and thanks for joining us as we prepare to hear from Business Secretary Grant Shapps, who is due to tell MPs in the House of Commons about a new law which the government says will ensure public sector workers maintain minimum service levels during strike action. Under the proposals, which come a day before ambulance workers in England and Wales stage walkouts for a second time in less than a month, some trade union members would be required to continue to work during a strike. Shapps will address MPs at around 1.15pm. Stay tuned for live updates, reaction and analysis.