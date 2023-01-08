This week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is primarily focused on the continuing concerns about the health of the NHS across the nation as it battles rising levels of winter illnesses such as Covid and flu, but also contends with strikes by nurses and ambulance crews in a row over pay and retention.
Sunak also faces questions over the ongoing cost of living crisis and what the government is doing to tackle the continuing - and sometimes deadly - use of small boats by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to come to the UK.
We’ll also hear from shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. He was critical of yesterday’s NHS meeting at Downing Street, saying that officials have been warning of the looming crisis for months.
Welcome to our continuing live coverage in text and video of this week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
For the first programme of the new year, Kuenssberg interviews Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a week which has seen him outline his five priorities for this parliament.
Responding for Labour is the party’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.
Also on the programme is film and theatre director Sir Sam Mendes - who will be talking about his new movie Empire of Light which has been called a hymn, ode, or love letter to cinema.
As befits the current immense pressures being faced by the NHS across the UK, there’s a wealth of experience from the health sector on our panel - with Clive Kay, chief executive of King’s College Hospital in south London and Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, joining Laura Kuenssberg on her Sunday panel along with Andy Haldane, the former chief economist at the Bank of England.
All that and more to come when the programme goes on air at 9am.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp and Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
The political guests this week
This week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is primarily focused on the continuing concerns about the health of the NHS across the nation as it battles rising levels of winter illnesses such as Covid and flu, but also contends with strikes by nurses and ambulance crews in a row over pay and retention.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who is on the programme at 9am - held a meeting with NHS bosses, the health secretary and Treasury ministers in a bid to tackle the acute pressures the health service is under.
Sunak also faces questions over the ongoing cost of living crisis and what the government is doing to tackle the continuing - and sometimes deadly - use of small boats by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to come to the UK.
We’ll also hear from shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. He was critical of yesterday’s NHS meeting at Downing Street, saying that officials have been warning of the looming crisis for months.
But we know, from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech last week that there will not be a sudden increase in public spending as he warned the party "would not be getting its big chequebook out".
We’ll hear from both men after 9am this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to our continuing live coverage in text and video of this week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
For the first programme of the new year, Kuenssberg interviews Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a week which has seen him outline his five priorities for this parliament.
Responding for Labour is the party’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.
Also on the programme is film and theatre director Sir Sam Mendes - who will be talking about his new movie Empire of Light which has been called a hymn, ode, or love letter to cinema.
As befits the current immense pressures being faced by the NHS across the UK, there’s a wealth of experience from the health sector on our panel - with Clive Kay, chief executive of King’s College Hospital in south London and Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, joining Laura Kuenssberg on her Sunday panel along with Andy Haldane, the former chief economist at the Bank of England.
All that and more to come when the programme goes on air at 9am.