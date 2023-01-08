BBC Copyright: BBC

This week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is primarily focused on the continuing concerns about the health of the NHS across the nation as it battles rising levels of winter illnesses such as Covid and flu, but also contends with strikes by nurses and ambulance crews in a row over pay and retention.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who is on the programme at 9am - held a meeting with NHS bosses, the health secretary and Treasury ministers in a bid to tackle the acute pressures the health service is under.

Sunak also faces questions over the ongoing cost of living crisis and what the government is doing to tackle the continuing - and sometimes deadly - use of small boats by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to come to the UK.

We’ll also hear from shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. He was critical of yesterday’s NHS meeting at Downing Street, saying that officials have been warning of the looming crisis for months.

But we know, from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech last week that there will not be a sudden increase in public spending as he warned the party "would not be getting its big chequebook out".

We’ll hear from both men after 9am this morning.