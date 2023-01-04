The NHS is not the only challenge facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this year.
The cost of living in the UK is set to increase even further this year, primarily at home - with a cap on energy bill prices coming to an end in April.
Former PM Liz Truss brought in the current cap - limiting prices to an average of £2,500 per household per year. But following her departure, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that help would be less generous from April. Typical bills will increase to £3,000, he said - although there will be help for the most vulnerable.
This was a key issue in the Tory leadership race over the summer and is set to be a focus for the Sunak administration in the year ahead.
NHS delays present challenge ahead of further nurses' strike
NHS wait times and a general dissatisfaction with the service dominated national headlines at the end of last year, culminating in the nurses’ and ambulance workers’ strikes just before Christmas.
With more nurses set to strike later this month, Rishi Sunak will know this is one of his most significant challenges going into 2023.
In his speech today, the prime minister is expected to talk about issues including backlogs in the system and problems getting ambulances.
Nothing imminent from government on childcare
Chris Mason
Political editor
On the provision of childcare to pre-school children in England, I understand there is nothing imminent coming from the government, but the prime minister accepts it is a difficult issue for many families.
There is irritation in Downing Street at the intervention of the former prime minister Liz Truss. Those around her say the abandoning of her plans to expand the provision of free childcare and allow nursery staff to look after a greater number of children is "economically and politically counterproductive".
No 10 sources point out Truss’s plans were not fully developed and would be very expensive – particularly the expansion of free childcare.
NHS worst I've seen it - shadow health minister
Labour’s shadow health minister Rosena Allin-Khan said the “NHS is in crisis” and it is currently the worst she's ever seen, having been an emergency doctor for 17 years.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said Labour had a workforce plan to train 10,000 more nurses and midwives each year, double the number of district nurses, and create 5,000 more health visitors.
Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has also called for reform, saying “we cannot continue pouring money into a 20th-century model of care that delivers late diagnosis and more expensive treatment”.
Asked if the standard of care for patients needed to be improved as well as increasing the number of NHS staff, Dr Allin-Khan said: “People are being treated in the most undignified of ways, of course things need to be improved for patients.
“But that is currently at the hands of the government and they are failing to do that - we have a prime minister that is missing in action.”
Asked if she would like to see the use of the private sector to clear backlogs as Streeting has suggested, Dr Allin-Khan said: “In my own brief in mental health, we have use of the private sector, which ultimately often lets patients down. This is about putting patient care first.”
PM to address NHS backlogs
Chris Mason
Political editor
In the speech this afternoon setting out his priorities for the year ahead, Rishi Sunak will talk of the importance of dealing with backlogs in the health service.
Problems getting an ambulance, waiting times for planned operations and social care in England are all likely to be referred to by the PM later, as critics demand immediate answers to what is widely seen as a crisis in the NHS this winter.
Those around Sunak say his instinct is that to have more than a few priorities at any one time is to have no priorities at all - and the situation in the NHS is uppermost in his mind.
Sunak to make major speech
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
It's the fourth day of 2023 and the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is going to make his first major speech of the year this afternoon.
He's going to set out his priorities at a time when the government is facing significant pressure - on the NHS, strikes, and the cost of living, to name a few.
With the health service under enormous pressure, Sunak is expected to talk about backlogs and other issues.
And journalists, including our own, will put questions to him after the speech.
Stick with us.