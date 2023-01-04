The NHS is not the only challenge facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this year.

The cost of living in the UK is set to increase even further this year, primarily at home - with a cap on energy bill prices coming to an end in April.

Former PM Liz Truss brought in the current cap - limiting prices to an average of £2,500 per household per year. But following her departure, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that help would be less generous from April. Typical bills will increase to £3,000, he said - although there will be help for the most vulnerable.

This was a key issue in the Tory leadership race over the summer and is set to be a focus for the Sunak administration in the year ahead.