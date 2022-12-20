The chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell, challenges Sunak on his record on keeping women in the workforce.
After a series of questions on support for childcare and early
years investment, McKinnell points out that the number of women dropping out
of the workforce aged between 25 and 39 "is going up".
She says "progress is going backwards" and due to
childcare costs, many mothers are now "paying to go to work".
The prime minister says internationally the UK ranks "as a country
with relatively high levels of female participation in the labour force".
But, he admits he doesn’t know if things have got worse.
"There's always work to do," he says.
'It's sad that anyone needs to use a food bank' - PM
The cost of living crisis is next on the agenda, with Labour MP Sir Stephen Timms asking Rishi Sunak how he will ensure the number of people accessing support like food banks won't increase again next year.
Is it realistic, Timms asks, for the PM to build a country where no one needs to use a food bank, as Sunak said in the Tory Party leadership contest?
"I'd like to think so," the prime minister says, adding "it's sad that anyone needs to use a food bank".
On how long he thinks it will take to end the need for food banks, Sunak responds: "I think it's important for us to get the economy growing again, the best way to do that is to have an economy that's growing, providing opportunity for people and enable those to support those who can't work.
"And in the short term, we've got a range of different support for people, particularly with food, whether that's free school meals or the food programme and others that will help provide people with extra assistance this winter."
Sunak makes no comment on Hunt's autumn plan
Fuel duty is the next issue put to Sunak, with Tory MP Harriet Baldwin asking the PM to correct a claim made in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement that the levy will rise by 12p in the coming months.
Asked to confirm this will not in fact happen, Sunak says: "Having previously had his [Hunt's] job, I always preferred it when the prime minister made absolutely no comment on future tax policy. So I'll adhere to that."
Pushed on the issue, Sunak says again he'll let his chancellor deal with fiscal policy.
"Tax decisions are those that are made by the chancellor in fiscal statements, and that's the way it should be," the PM adds.
Sunak: I'm proud of my record as chancellor
Sunak is asked "what you most regret about your time as chancellor" by chair of the Treasury Committee, Harriett Baldwin.
She accuses him of running a "very loose fiscal policy" while interest rates were low, but the PM disagrees.
"I think I was getting criticism for tightening
fiscal policy ahead of others," Sunak says.
He claims he was being told he could "rely on rock-bottom interest rates forever" and borrowing to spend "what we like" - a view that later underpinned the Liz Truss premiership.
Against these claims he attempted to "put public finances on much more sustainable track" after the Covid-19 pandemic, he says.
"I am proud of the record that I have," he adds.
Sunak defends involvement in climate decisions
Up next to question the PM is Tory MP Philip Dunne who asks Sunak about the government's environmental commitments.
After the conclusion of the climate conference COP27, Dunnes says he asked the PM how he was going to personally ensure that as the structures for COP26 were dismantled changing how the UK is going to deliver on its nationally-determined contributions.
When asked why he's not chairing the cabinet committee with responsibility for this, Sunak says all decisions come to him as part of a collective agreement process and "the No 10 team are intimately involved in all aspects of it".
"Judge me by my actions in seven or eight weeks. I've already worked closely with cabinet ministers... whether that's offshore wind, nuclear energy efficiency."
A sign of tricky territory to come
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
HoCCopyright: HoC
The prime minister has faced a particularly tense
set of questions over migration.
He's recently set out a 'migration' plan to try
and stop small boats from crossing the channel.
But some of the questions here foreshadow some of
the challenges his plan will face next year.
Will the government be able to abolish the
initial backlog of asylum decisions by the end of next year? The challenge is
enormous.
Will the plan to send some asylum seekers to
Rwanda prove value for money?
These are all questions that no one really has an
answer to until the plans are set in motion next year.
Sunak refuses to be drawn on Rwanda figures
HoCCopyright: HoC
Next on the list of questions is Rwanda, after the Home Office yesterday won a legal challenge against the asylum policy.
Asked how many people in total the government plans to send to Rwanda by the end of next year, Sunak refuses to give an exact figure.
He says the government expects further legal challenges, which it will "pursue as necessary". But pushed for a figure, he says he can't provide one because the scheme represents a "commercial contract".
Sunak's asked to also outline costs for the scheme, which he says have so far been £120m. He adds, again, that he won't outline any other costs because this is a "commercial contract".
Backlog of 92,000 asylum claims to be abolished by next year
The prime minister says more staff will help clear a backlog of 92,000 asylum claims by the end of next year.
The asylum backlog has ballooned in recent years, with more than 143,000 people waiting for an initial decision on their application and unable to work.
Under questioning from the chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Sunak confirms the pledge for more staff only relates to claims made before 28 June, when the Nationality and Borders Act came into force.
Dame Diana Johnson argues this is "not abolishing the backlog" as there are an estimated 25,000 asylum claims not covered by the policy.
"I think it would represent the most significant reduction in backlog
that we’ve seen," Sunak replies.
PM defends funding for Ukrainian refugees
Labour MP Clive Betts asks the prime minister whether it is acceptable that Ukrainian families who arrived in the UK this year will be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Sunak responds by thanking the thousands of British families who welcomed refugees and says many of them will be setting an extra place for Christmas dinner on Sunday.
He said it was recently announced that families who take on Ukrainians for an extra 12 months will receive £500 a month - an increase from the initial payment of £350.
He said about £150m of funding has been issued to local authorities to mitigate homelessness.
Additionally, £500m has been made available in capital funding to alleviate pressures on housing.
Sunak adds that it's "reasonable" that over time, payments to local authorities will change.
Ukraine support can deter Russian aggression - Sunak
HoCCopyright: HoC
It's over to Sir Bernard Jenkin now, chair of the Liaison Committee, who reminds Rishi Sunak that it's been 300 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Asked if the UK is in danger of underestimating Russia's will, the PM says these questions prove why it's important to continue supporting Ukraine.
"And make sure that support is effective in deterring further Russian aggression," he says.
She goes on to ask him to commit to providing the war-torn nation with "unreserved support", no matter the outcome of the audit.
Rishi Sunak responds by saying his first call as prime minister was to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He asks the committee to look at his actions, which he says show his continued support for Ukraine.
Sunak likely to face a grilling from MPs
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
EPACopyright: EPA
At the start of this year, when he was still chancellor, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a drinks reception in Westminster.
He joked that his aides had taught him that, in any public appearance, he must avoid committing the "cardinal sin of news".
As the year draws to a close, and MPs head off on their Christmas break tomorrow, it's likely the now-prime minister will be bearing this mantra in mind.
As news cycles go, this grilling by senior MPs can't really go worse for him than the previous Liaison Committee did for the last, but one, prime minister.
Last time one of these took place, Boris Johnson was being fired questions on a day many of his colleagues were hoping to effectively "fire" him by resigning in their masses.
Sunak will likely want to approach his first appearance before this committee in a way that brings calm and not conflict.
If he can field the tricky questions without too many negative headlines, or too much unease among his backbench MPs, it will give him a chance to recalibrate over the Christmas break before setting out more of what he wants to do in the New Year.
But, with ongoing strikes, an NHS on the brink, a cost of living crisis and pressure to prove his plans will stop stop boats making the dangerous Channel crossing - he's unlikely to get an easy ride.
Proceedings get going
The Liaison Committee has just begun, with Rishi Sunak about to be grilled by fellow MPs - some from within his own party.
Stay with us for live updates and analysis.
The questions Sunak will likely face
Liaison Committees offer MPs their best chance to scrutinise the prime minister on the big issues of the day.
Because of this, committee meetings are often long and cover a wide-range of subjects.
Today’s session has been divided into four segments:
Global Issues, including the war in Ukraine, migration and the COP27 climate summit
State of the Union, including debates over Scottish independence and the UK’s place in the world
Economic issues, including the Autumn Statement and subsequent impact on the cost of living
Cross-departmental work, including Sunak’s record in office
Expect Rishi Sunak to also be asked about ongoing strikes, Brexit and the NHS.
What is the liaison committee?
The Liaison Committee is a super-committee made up of the chairs of 14 senior select committees.
The heads of committees covering areas such as home affairs, foreign affairs and the Treasury come together to form a team of policy specialists to question the government’s record in office.
They are presided over by Sir Bernard Jenkin, who is chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
It meets three times a year, specifically to scrutinise the work of the prime minister. Like the Houses of Parliament, the majority of members of the committee are Conservative MPs.
But this has not saved previous Tory prime ministers from a savaging in the past.
The committee hearing will see a number of select committee chairs appearing for the first time, with a raft of new arrivals following the change of governments in the autumn - including Health and Social Care Committee Chair Steve Brine.
Welcome to our coverage
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Rishi Sunak will face the infamous Liaison Committee for the first time since becoming prime minister this afternoon.
The heads of 14 key parliamentary committees – which collectively make up the Liaison Committee - will grill the PM on his record in office and his upcoming plans.
Questions are expected to cover major issues including war in Ukraine, ongoing domestic strike action and the UK’s sluggish economy.
Sunak has only been in office for eight weeks, so this may be the first chance to hear in detail his plans for a number of key issues.
His predecessor Liz Truss didn't last long enough to get a gig at the Liaison Committee.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles and Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC EPACopyright: EPA
- Global Issues, including the war in Ukraine, migration and the COP27 climate summit
- State of the Union, including debates over Scottish independence and the UK’s place in the world
- Economic issues, including the Autumn Statement and subsequent impact on the cost of living
- Cross-departmental work, including Sunak’s record in office
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Sunak challenged on keeping women in workforce
The chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell, challenges Sunak on his record on keeping women in the workforce.
After a series of questions on support for childcare and early years investment, McKinnell points out that the number of women dropping out of the workforce aged between 25 and 39 "is going up".
She says "progress is going backwards" and due to childcare costs, many mothers are now "paying to go to work".
The prime minister says internationally the UK ranks "as a country with relatively high levels of female participation in the labour force".
But, he admits he doesn’t know if things have got worse.
"There's always work to do," he says.
'It's sad that anyone needs to use a food bank' - PM
The cost of living crisis is next on the agenda, with Labour MP Sir Stephen Timms asking Rishi Sunak how he will ensure the number of people accessing support like food banks won't increase again next year.
Is it realistic, Timms asks, for the PM to build a country where no one needs to use a food bank, as Sunak said in the Tory Party leadership contest?
"I'd like to think so," the prime minister says, adding "it's sad that anyone needs to use a food bank".
On how long he thinks it will take to end the need for food banks, Sunak responds: "I think it's important for us to get the economy growing again, the best way to do that is to have an economy that's growing, providing opportunity for people and enable those to support those who can't work.
"And in the short term, we've got a range of different support for people, particularly with food, whether that's free school meals or the food programme and others that will help provide people with extra assistance this winter."
Sunak makes no comment on Hunt's autumn plan
Fuel duty is the next issue put to Sunak, with Tory MP Harriet Baldwin asking the PM to correct a claim made in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement that the levy will rise by 12p in the coming months.
Asked to confirm this will not in fact happen, Sunak says: "Having previously had his [Hunt's] job, I always preferred it when the prime minister made absolutely no comment on future tax policy. So I'll adhere to that."
Pushed on the issue, Sunak says again he'll let his chancellor deal with fiscal policy.
"Tax decisions are those that are made by the chancellor in fiscal statements, and that's the way it should be," the PM adds.
Sunak: I'm proud of my record as chancellor
Sunak is asked "what you most regret about your time as chancellor" by chair of the Treasury Committee, Harriett Baldwin.
She accuses him of running a "very loose fiscal policy" while interest rates were low, but the PM disagrees.
"I think I was getting criticism for tightening fiscal policy ahead of others," Sunak says.
He claims he was being told he could "rely on rock-bottom interest rates forever" and borrowing to spend "what we like" - a view that later underpinned the Liz Truss premiership.
Against these claims he attempted to "put public finances on much more sustainable track" after the Covid-19 pandemic, he says.
"I am proud of the record that I have," he adds.
Sunak defends involvement in climate decisions
Up next to question the PM is Tory MP Philip Dunne who asks Sunak about the government's environmental commitments.
After the conclusion of the climate conference COP27, Dunnes says he asked the PM how he was going to personally ensure that as the structures for COP26 were dismantled changing how the UK is going to deliver on its nationally-determined contributions.
When asked why he's not chairing the cabinet committee with responsibility for this, Sunak says all decisions come to him as part of a collective agreement process and "the No 10 team are intimately involved in all aspects of it".
"Judge me by my actions in seven or eight weeks. I've already worked closely with cabinet ministers... whether that's offshore wind, nuclear energy efficiency."
A sign of tricky territory to come
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
The prime minister has faced a particularly tense set of questions over migration.
He's recently set out a 'migration' plan to try and stop small boats from crossing the channel.
But some of the questions here foreshadow some of the challenges his plan will face next year.
Will the government be able to abolish the initial backlog of asylum decisions by the end of next year? The challenge is enormous.
Will the plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda prove value for money?
These are all questions that no one really has an answer to until the plans are set in motion next year.
Sunak refuses to be drawn on Rwanda figures
Next on the list of questions is Rwanda, after the Home Office yesterday won a legal challenge against the asylum policy.
Asked how many people in total the government plans to send to Rwanda by the end of next year, Sunak refuses to give an exact figure.
He says the government expects further legal challenges, which it will "pursue as necessary". But pushed for a figure, he says he can't provide one because the scheme represents a "commercial contract".
Sunak's asked to also outline costs for the scheme, which he says have so far been £120m. He adds, again, that he won't outline any other costs because this is a "commercial contract".
Backlog of 92,000 asylum claims to be abolished by next year
The prime minister says more staff will help clear a backlog of 92,000 asylum claims by the end of next year.
The asylum backlog has ballooned in recent years, with more than 143,000 people waiting for an initial decision on their application and unable to work.
Under questioning from the chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Sunak confirms the pledge for more staff only relates to claims made before 28 June, when the Nationality and Borders Act came into force.
Dame Diana Johnson argues this is "not abolishing the backlog" as there are an estimated 25,000 asylum claims not covered by the policy.
"I think it would represent the most significant reduction in backlog that we’ve seen," Sunak replies.
PM defends funding for Ukrainian refugees
Labour MP Clive Betts asks the prime minister whether it is acceptable that Ukrainian families who arrived in the UK this year will be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Sunak responds by thanking the thousands of British families who welcomed refugees and says many of them will be setting an extra place for Christmas dinner on Sunday.
He said it was recently announced that families who take on Ukrainians for an extra 12 months will receive £500 a month - an increase from the initial payment of £350.
He said about £150m of funding has been issued to local authorities to mitigate homelessness.
Additionally, £500m has been made available in capital funding to alleviate pressures on housing.
Sunak adds that it's "reasonable" that over time, payments to local authorities will change.
Ukraine support can deter Russian aggression - Sunak
It's over to Sir Bernard Jenkin now, chair of the Liaison Committee, who reminds Rishi Sunak that it's been 300 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Asked if the UK is in danger of underestimating Russia's will, the PM says these questions prove why it's important to continue supporting Ukraine.
"And make sure that support is effective in deterring further Russian aggression," he says.
Sunak adds that the UK's European allies feel the same, before listing some of the priorities needed to help Ukraine, such as air defence.
Sunak taking 'concrete steps to stand up to China'
Sunak says his government is taking "concrete steps" to stand up to China's influence in the UK.
Since becoming leader, Sunak has declared the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over and vowed to "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country.
The prime minister tells the committee "I’ve always been clear that China represents as systematic challenge to our values".
He points to the fact the government had blocked companies linked to the Chinese government.
He adds that CCTV cameras have also been removed from government buildings "connected to national intelligence law in China".
Sunak 'increasingly concerned' about Iran
Sunak is now asked about Iran - how is he standing with the people of Iran during the ongoing protests and if he will sanction the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"The protests in Iran send a very clear message that the Iranian people aren't satisfied with the path the government has taken," he says.
"We stand very much with the people of Iran. I think the treatment of protesters is frankly abhorrent."
The UK has issued sanctions, including against the IRGC, and summoned a senior Iranian official over the protests, he adds.
Sunak goes on to say he is "increasingly concerned" about Iran's behaviour and treatment of its citizens.
My actions as PM show support for Ukraine - Sunak
The first question is about the war in Ukraine.
Tory MP Alicia Kearns says the PM has ordered a "Goldman Sachs-style report" into UK support for Ukraine.
She goes on to ask him to commit to providing the war-torn nation with "unreserved support", no matter the outcome of the audit.
Rishi Sunak responds by saying his first call as prime minister was to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He asks the committee to look at his actions, which he says show his continued support for Ukraine.
Sunak likely to face a grilling from MPs
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
At the start of this year, when he was still chancellor, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a drinks reception in Westminster.
He joked that his aides had taught him that, in any public appearance, he must avoid committing the "cardinal sin of news".
As the year draws to a close, and MPs head off on their Christmas break tomorrow, it's likely the now-prime minister will be bearing this mantra in mind.
As news cycles go, this grilling by senior MPs can't really go worse for him than the previous Liaison Committee did for the last, but one, prime minister.
Last time one of these took place, Boris Johnson was being fired questions on a day many of his colleagues were hoping to effectively "fire" him by resigning in their masses.
Sunak will likely want to approach his first appearance before this committee in a way that brings calm and not conflict.
If he can field the tricky questions without too many negative headlines, or too much unease among his backbench MPs, it will give him a chance to recalibrate over the Christmas break before setting out more of what he wants to do in the New Year.
But, with ongoing strikes, an NHS on the brink, a cost of living crisis and pressure to prove his plans will stop stop boats making the dangerous Channel crossing - he's unlikely to get an easy ride.
Proceedings get going
The Liaison Committee has just begun, with Rishi Sunak about to be grilled by fellow MPs - some from within his own party.
Stay with us for live updates and analysis.
The questions Sunak will likely face
Liaison Committees offer MPs their best chance to scrutinise the prime minister on the big issues of the day.
Because of this, committee meetings are often long and cover a wide-range of subjects.
Today’s session has been divided into four segments:
Expect Rishi Sunak to also be asked about ongoing strikes, Brexit and the NHS.
What is the liaison committee?
The Liaison Committee is a super-committee made up of the chairs of 14 senior select committees.
The heads of committees covering areas such as home affairs, foreign affairs and the Treasury come together to form a team of policy specialists to question the government’s record in office.
They are presided over by Sir Bernard Jenkin, who is chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
It meets three times a year, specifically to scrutinise the work of the prime minister. Like the Houses of Parliament, the majority of members of the committee are Conservative MPs.
But this has not saved previous Tory prime ministers from a savaging in the past.
The committee hearing will see a number of select committee chairs appearing for the first time, with a raft of new arrivals following the change of governments in the autumn - including Health and Social Care Committee Chair Steve Brine.
Welcome to our coverage
Rishi Sunak will face the infamous Liaison Committee for the first time since becoming prime minister this afternoon.
The heads of 14 key parliamentary committees – which collectively make up the Liaison Committee - will grill the PM on his record in office and his upcoming plans.
Questions are expected to cover major issues including war in Ukraine, ongoing domestic strike action and the UK’s sluggish economy.
Sunak has only been in office for eight weeks, so this may be the first chance to hear in detail his plans for a number of key issues.
His predecessor Liz Truss didn't last long enough to get a gig at the Liaison Committee.
The session is set to begin at 3pm GMT.