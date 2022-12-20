The chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell, challenges Sunak on his record on keeping women in the workforce.

After a series of questions on support for childcare and early years investment, McKinnell points out that the number of women dropping out of the workforce aged between 25 and 39 "is going up".

She says "progress is going backwards" and due to childcare costs, many mothers are now "paying to go to work".

The prime minister says internationally the UK ranks "as a country with relatively high levels of female participation in the labour force".

But, he admits he doesn’t know if things have got worse.

"There's always work to do," he says.