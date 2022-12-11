Cleverly and Streeting face Kuenssberg's questions

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

If you're reading this in a cold house in the UK with a woolly hat on your head, if you've winced at the cost of filling up the car, if you've taken in Ukrainian refugees, then your life has been changed by Vladimir Putin's decision to wage war against an independent country.

As one diplomat puts it, in 2022 "foreign policy has come home to roost". But beyond supporting Ukraine against Russia's aggression, what makes up Rishi Sunak's foreign policy? That's something to ask Foreign Secretary James Cleverly when he is on our show.

While Sunak has a ghastly set of problems to attend to at home, part of being an effective prime minister is wielding influence abroad. But, as one senior former minister laments, there's been little sign of a grand vision, with "demoralisation left, right and centre" instead. Like any leader, there are some things they have no choice but to do.

When it comes to foreign policy, for the PM, there is the UK's commitment to Ukraine. Unlike Boris Johnson he's hardly likely to have Ukrainian streets named after him. But his commitment is as solid as a rock, the right thing to do and politically a no-brainer.

Video content Video caption: Ukraine: Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Ukraine: Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Despite the impact on our fuel bills there's no sign of the public expecting anything but full-throated support for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This week we may see the foreign secretary fill in some of the blanks in Mr Sunak's foreign policy. On Monday, Mr Cleverly will make his pitch to focus on new friends - "future partnerships" around the world - essentially building better relationships with countries who are neither the global bad guys nor Britain's traditional allies.

Mr Cleverly will argue for closer ties with countries like Indonesia, South Africa and Brazil whose influence is growing. The idea is to lengthen the UK's list of global friends - it's described as the"really smart and obvious thing to do".

But one senior Conservative MP worries the government's foreign policy will be "devoid of any meaningful depth but heavy on flirtation with cameras", adding that it's time to spell out its objectives and"show some grit when it comes to threats from autocratic states".

Mr Sunak said foreign policy would go through an "evolutionary leap". But when you look down the list of challenges it's hard to see, so far, anything that matches that grand language.