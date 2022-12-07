Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In his letter to Sunak, Hancock said he was "very grateful" for his conversation with the chief whip last week "in which he made clear he would restore the whip in due course, but that is now not necessary".

"It has been a huge honour to serve as Member of Parliament for West Suffolk over the past 12 years," he said adding that he was "very proud of what we achieved".

He goes on to list some of his highlights from his nine years in government, including "restoring the nation's finances" and "support for the NHS with record numbers of doctors and nurses" and the response to the pandemic.

He closes his letter saying he wants "to do things differently", and that he's "discovered a whole world of possibilities which I am excited to explore - new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds".

He says he wants to champion issues "dear to my heart", including better support for dyslexic children "who get a raw deal from the education system".