Let's hear what the panel think to Nadhim Zahawi's interview.

Beeban Kidron says she did not think he gave an "adequate answer" on the online safety bill because she says making things illegal doesn't give a route to justice. She says she thinks the government is over concentrating on content and not enough on the responsibility of tech companies to keep children safe.

She says Kate Winslet expressed what her inbox is saying, that desperate parents just feel powerless. She says children should be online and it should be designed for them to be there because you can't lock it away.

Currys boss Alex Baldock says there's another problem of insufficent access to tech.

Half of young people haven't got access to broadband and a quarter didn't have access to computers in lockdown, he says. Being connected can give you life chances that are otherwise held from you, he adds.

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales says simply making things more illegal isn't the answer when the bill doesn't give £1 to fund policing things that are already illegal. He says you can't just choose three companies to regulate - "nobody is really in charge of the internet," he adds.