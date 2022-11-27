PA Media/Reuters/EPA Copyright: PA Media/Reuters/EPA

"A grassroots revolt of working people."

That's what's coming, according to one union leader who told me a wave of strikes is on the way, driven by "real people in real pain" thanks to the pressures on the economy.

Skirmishes and strife between the government and public sector aren't exactly unusual. But the list of disputes is staggering when it's added all together.

The scale of possible unrest is bigger than anything we've seen for more than a decade - perhaps since 2011, when there was a huge bust-up between the government and public sector over pensions.

But the sheer number of disputes is creating comparisons to the infamous "winter of discontent" of 1978-9.

The possibility of very serious and sustained industrial action is real - bringing inconvenience for the public, hard decisions and upset for union members, and a winter that could prove very unhappy indeed for the government too.