It’s less than a week since tax rises and spending cuts were announced by the chancellor in his Autumn Statement and Labour are likely to take this opportunity to press the PM on all of that.

Assessments that the UK is in recession and living standards will fall for many are likely to feature too.

But for once, the main exchanges between the PM and Labour leader may not be the focus of Prime Minister’s Questions.

There are six Scottish National Party MPs listed on the order paper to speak - just hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government couldn’t hold a referendum on independence without the UK government’s consent.

Add to that the alloted questions for the party’s leader at Westminster Ian Blackford and it’s a pretty safe bet the issue of independence will crop up.

So far the government’s response to the ruling suggests it wants to move on and not get drawn into the debate again - but for today at least, the prime minister might not have a choice but to confront the subject head on.