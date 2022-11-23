Starmer says: "There is only one party that has crushed the economy and it is sitting there," and points at the Tory benches.
He adds that "because of changes [Sunak] has made, a typical household will end up with tax increases of £1,400."
"Contrast that to a super-wealthy non-dom... How much more has he asked them to pay?", Starmer asks.
Sunak says a report from the OECD predicts that in the years following the pandemic, the UK will have almost the highest growth.
And in four weeks in office, he has strengthened the economy, given more money to the NHS and schools, and done a deal to tackle illegal migration, he says.
Starmer says the prime minister is in total denial and the UK is the bottom of the 38 OECD countries "who are all in the same boat when it comes to Covid and Ukraine".
He asks why Britain is set to be the first country into recession and the last country to be out.
Sunak responds to Starmer's first question by saying the UK has experienced the third highest growth in the G7 since 2010, the fastest growth in the G7 so far this year and that unemployment is at a multi-decade low.
He pledges to deliver more growth and adds that if the Labour Party is serious about actually supporting growth maybe they should get on the phone with their union paymasters and tell them to call off strikes.
Labour's leader Keir Starmer starts by talking about the World Cup and says "shame on Fifa" over gay fans not being able to acknowledge who they love and players not being able to show solidarity to the LGBTQ community.
Starmer then moves onto his economic attack, asking the PM why the UK has the lowest growth of any OECD nation. The OECD is a group of rich nations.
PM begins PMQs
The PM is on his feet to make his opening remarks. He starts by wishing the England and Wales team good luck in the World Cup.
PMQs about to start
MPs have gathered in the Commons for Prime Minister's Questions. Rishi Sunak will join them in the next couple of minutes.
Analysis
PM may not be able to avoid Scottish independence question
Jonathan Blake
BBC political correspondent
It’s
less than a week since tax rises and spending cuts were announced by the
chancellor in his Autumn Statement and Labour are likely to take this
opportunity to press the PM on all of that.
Assessments
that the UK is in recession and living standards will fall for many are likely
to feature too.
But
for once, the main exchanges between the PM and Labour leader may not be the
focus of Prime Minister’s Questions.
There
are six Scottish National Party MPs listed on the order paper to speak - just
hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government couldn’t hold
a referendum on independence without the UK government’s consent.
Add
to that the alloted questions for the party’s leader at Westminster Ian
Blackford and it’s a pretty safe bet the issue of independence will crop
up.
So
far the government’s response to the ruling suggests it wants to move on and
not get drawn into the debate again - but for today at least, the prime
minister might not have a choice but to confront the subject head on.
SNP leader granted urgent question on Scottish referendum
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been granted an urgent question in the Commons on the Supreme Court ruling which came out this morning and which rules out that the Scottish govenrment cannot hold another independence referendum without the consent of the UK government.
Blackford will have a chance to ask his question at around 12:30, following Prime Minister's Questions.
Sturgeon responding to ruling in Scottish independence case
While MPs gather in the House of Commons in Westminster for Prime Minister's Questions, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is giving her own statement after her government lost its legal case over whether it can hold another independence referendum without the UK government's consent.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a package of tax rises and spending cuts last Thursday, aimed at mending the country's finances. It came after the markets were spooked by September's mini-budget, presented by then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Here's a reminder of the main points:
On taxes:
Except in Scotland, the top 45% rate of income tax will be paid on earnings over £125,140, instead of £150,000.
Local councils in England will be able to raise council tax by up to 5% a year without a local vote, instead of 3% currently
Also on energy:
The windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas firms has been increased from 25% to 35%, and extended until 2028, while a new 45% tax on companies that generate electricity will apply from January
On government spending:
Scheduled public spending will be maintained until 2025, but then grow more slowly than previously expected
Larger payments to devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
The lifetime cap on social care costs in England due to be introduced in October 2023 is being delayed for two years
PM Rishi Sunak has now left No 10 and is on his way to the Houses of Commons to answer questions - do follow along with us.
What might come up at Prime Minister's Questions?
The Supreme Court's ruling this morning that the Scottish government cannot hold another independence referendum without the UK government's consent is likely to be the focus when the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford asks his two questions at PMQs.
He may ask how Scotland can choose to leave the United Kingdom, if politicians in London can block such a vote. Blackford has now submitted what is called an "urgent question", asking the PM to make a separate statement about the court's decision.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to concentrate his attacks around the economy and cost of living, following last Thursday's Autumn Statement.
Sunak gearing up for first PMQs since Autumn Statement
Welcome
to our live coverage of today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak’s first
since last Thursday’s Autumn Statement.
It saw Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announce a package of spending cuts and tax rises aimed at fixed the country's finances, and came alongside a warning that the UK was facing its biggest drop in living standards on record.
Since
then, the prime minister has flown to Kyiv to meet President Vlodymyr Zelensky and promised Ukraine a further £50m in defence aid.
Following suggestions that the government could explore new arrangements
with the EU to ease trade now the UK has left the single market, Sunak has also pledged that, under his leadership, the country will not pursue any relationship
that makes it subject to EU laws.
And he has announced a new medal for veterans of the UK’s nuclear
tests.
