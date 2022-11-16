Raab responds to the SNP's Kirsty Oswald by saying inflation is clearly a problem and the prime minister has been making clear for months that it's the "number one economic challenge".
"We have a plan," he says, adding that tomorrow's Autumn Statement will "set out to take people through these challenges".
The SNP's Kirsten Oswald says Rishi Sunak was asked six times yesterday to apologise for his predecessor's mini-budget and the crisis it caused, but refused.
"Will the deputy prime minister say sorry?", she asks.
Raab replies that "the recruitment of the new ethics adviser is already under way and taking place at pace," to laughter from the Labour benches.
He says the Labour Party doesn't have a plan, the British people "want a government that can deal with the real challenges, and they're not up to it".
Rayner says the PM has agreed to an inquiry into bullying allegations against Raab - but adds there are no details about when it will begin or how it will be carried out.
Rayner says the government has "no ethics, no integrity, no mandate".
"When will they appoint an independent ethics adviser and drain the swamp?", she asks.
Raab says he's here and happy to address any specific point Rayner wants to make.
"I will thoroughly rebut and refute any claims made," he states, reiterating that Rayner "hasn't put a specific point to me".
"If she wants to I'll be very happy to address it," he says.
Rayner says Raab has had to demand an investigation into himself because the prime minister is "too weak to get a grip".
"The deputy prime minister knows his behaviour was unacceptable, so what's he still doing here?" she asks.
Raab says economic challenges faced by the UK are "global" and are caused by rising fuel prices, the after effects of Covid and the war in Ukraine.
Dominic Raab reiterates that he is "confident that I behaved professionally throughout" his time as a minister and first heard of the formal complaint against him this morning.
Rayner turns to the formal complaints against Raab.
In anti-bullying week, will he apologise?, she asks.
Raab responds that Rayner knows unemployment remains at the 50-year low in the UK and stands at "half the level left by the last Labour government".
When it comes to GDP, she knows the IMF says the UK will have the strongest growth in the G7 this year, he adds.
Rayner says working people are paying the price for the government's choices, and says they're choosing to protect corporate profits and not household incomes.
She says there are 38 countries in the OECD two-year growth league table - and asks where the UK ranks in that table.
We must encourage business to come to the UK - Raab
Raab responds that the government wants "people to come to this country" and to create jobs for British people.
He says the government's approach to non-dom status and incentives for big tech companies are enabling business people to come to the UK.
Rayner asks about tax havens
Rayner asks Raab whether he accepts that every pound hidden in tax havens is a pound lost from the pockets of working families.
PM is rallying for Ukraine at the G20 - Raab
Raab responds to Angela Rayner's first question, saying he "100%" agrees that Russia launching missile attacks on Ukrainian civilians shows Putin's "utter contempt".
The deputy prime minister says Putin started this war and the prime minister is rallying support at the G20 and ensuring energy supplies from other parts of the world.
Russia shows contempt for international order - Rayner
Rayner begins on Ukraine, asking whether Raab agrees that the fact that Russia is launching missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure shows the "utter contempt" President Putin has for the international order.
Raab asked about complaints against him
Clive Betts, the Labour MP for Sheffield South East, asks about integrity and whether Raab agrees that all ministers should follow certain principles.
He asks if Raab agrees the prime minister should ensure that no minister who has a complaint of bullying upheld against them should continue to serve in government.
Raab says he is confident he has behaved professionally throughout and as soon as he was notified about formal complaints against him he asked the PM to set up an independent investigation.
Raab has faced a series of newspaper allegations he bullied officials in previous roles, which he has denied.
It happened amid a wave of Russian missile attacks targeting Ukraine.
Raab on his feet for PMQs
BBCCopyright: BBC
Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, is on his feet and at the despatch box as Prime Minister's Questions get started.
Chamber filling up with MPs
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
The chamber is filling up for PMQs - except this time itâ€™s deputy PM vs. deputy Labour leader.
The day before the Autumn budget - which is set to outline tax rises and public spending cuts - would usually have a large economic focus.
But this time itâ€™s likely it will be the deputy PM Dominic Raab himself under the microscope for scrutiny over bullying complaints about him â€” allegations he has denied and asked for a formal investigation into.
Itâ€™ll be interesting to see how much support, or not, he gets from his fellow Tory MPs on the backbenches.
PMQs due to start shortly
Prime Minister's Questions will get under way in the House of Commons in a few minutes, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filling in for PM Rishi Sunak, who is on his way back from the G20 summit in Bali.
Raab will face questions from Labourâ€™s deputy leader Angela Rayner. Stay with us for live updates.
Labour's Rayner back at the despatch box
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
As is customary when the deputy prime minister subs in for the PM, the opposition do the same.
That means Angela Rayner will be stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer too.
She is the frontbencher for Labour who is largely responsible for comments or attack lines regarding ethics of government ministers.
So allegations about Dominic Raab's behaviour are her stomping ground.
It's likely this will be a focus of her attack lines directed at him.
The last time the two faced each other had a fair amount of tongue-in-cheek knockabout and wit thrown in.
It's unlikely Raab will go there this time if he is the focus of attack lines.
