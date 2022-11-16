As is customary when the deputy prime minister subs in for the PM, the opposition do the same.

That means Angela Rayner will be stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer too.

She is the frontbencher for Labour who is largely responsible for comments or attack lines regarding ethics of government ministers.

So allegations about Dominic Raab's behaviour are her stomping ground.

It's likely this will be a focus of her attack lines directed at him.

The last time the two faced each other had a fair amount of tongue-in-cheek knockabout and wit thrown in.

It's unlikely Raab will go there this time if he is the focus of attack lines.