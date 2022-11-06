Dowden, Miliband and Davey face Kuenssberg questions

As we’ve been hearing, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning, ahead of a big speech he’s making in London at lunchtime where he will set out his party’s plans for the country.
He’ll also attack Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary a week after she quit over breaking data security rules.
And Sir Ed will assess his party’s chances at a general election, saying the Lib Dems are well placed to win seats in the Tories’ “blue wall”.
What the papers say this morning
The start of this year’s ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here provides the lead story for several papers this Sunday.
The Sunday Mirror leads with criticism of singer Boy George’s participation in the programme. A man George was convicted of attacking in 2007 tells the paper the pop star is a “monster” and should not be taking part in the show - in which each campmate, according to the Mirror, is paid £500,000.
The Mirror’s sister title, the Sunday People, also leads on I’m A Celebrity. It reports that Conservative MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock decided to go on it in the hope “it will lead to a new career”.
Hancock is also on the front page of the Daily Star Sunday, as part of a report which suggests insects (they feature in the show’s Bush Tucker Trials - hence the link) are responsible for one-fifth of methane emissions - which is a greenhouse gas.
Elsewhere, the Sunday Telegraph says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning a “£10bn tax grab from the better off” by targeting pension relief for higher rate taxpayers. And the Sunday Times says it has exposed a global hacking network targeting politicians, journalists and government officials.
As ever, joining Laura Kuenssberg to give their take on today’s political interviews are the panel.
This week senior Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson, former Conservative MP and education secretary Justine Greening, and Professor Myles Allen of Oxford University will reflect on what they’ve heard.
Diana Johnson is the Labour MP for Hull North - a seat she has represented since 2005. Dame Diana trained as a barrister and was a minister in the Labour government until the party’s defeat at the 2010 general election. She was made a dame in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list and in 2021 took over as chair of the Commons Home Affairs select committee.
Justine Greening was the Conservative MP for Putney in south-west London until 2019 after announcing she would not contest the next general election. She was education secretary in Theresa May’s government until 2018. Greening is the co-founder of the Social Mobility Pledge campaign.
Myles Allen is professor of geosystem science at the University of Oxford and director of the Oxford Net Zero initiative. His research looks at how human and natural influences contribute to climate change and the risks of extreme weather.
Good morning
Welcome to our live and continuous coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
With the UN climate change conference COP27 taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh this week, we’ll hear from cabinet minister Oliver Dowden.
Outlining how Labour would tackle carbon emissions and support global efforts to limit greenhouse has emissions is shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband.
We’ll also hear from Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats ahead of a major speech he’s giving later today. Because the party’s conference was cancelled during the period of national mourning following the death of the Queen, it’s being billed as a chance for Sir Ed to set out his party’s key policies.
Following the Lionesses’ success at the Women’s Euros back in the summer, Laura Kuenssberg has been speaking to Baroness Sue Campbell who’s head of women’s football for the FA about how they will find the next generation of players if the sport is not freely available to all girls at school.
And if that wasn’t enough - Star Trek actor William Shatner is on the programme. He’s written a memoir taking in his flight to space last year onboard Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule.
