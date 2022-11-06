Dowden, Miliband and Davey face Kuenssberg questions

. Copyright: .

The start of this year’s ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here provides the lead story for several papers this Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror leads with criticism of singer Boy George’s participation in the programme. A man George was convicted of attacking in 2007 tells the paper the pop star is a “monster” and should not be taking part in the show - in which each campmate, according to the Mirror, is paid £500,000.

The Mirror’s sister title, the Sunday People, also leads on I’m A Celebrity. It reports that Conservative MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock decided to go on it in the hope “it will lead to a new career”.

Hancock is also on the front page of the Daily Star Sunday, as part of a report which suggests insects (they feature in the show’s Bush Tucker Trials - hence the link) are responsible for one-fifth of methane emissions - which is a greenhouse gas.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Telegraph says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning a “£10bn tax grab from the better off” by targeting pension relief for higher rate taxpayers. And the Sunday Times says it has exposed a global hacking network targeting politicians, journalists and government officials.