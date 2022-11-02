Sunak to face Starmer at PMQs after climate summit U-turn

Why has the PM changed his mind on going to climate summit?
We don't yet what's behind the U-turn, but in the last few days the prime minister has faced
some heated criticism about his previous plan not to attend the climate summit.
Last week UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the BBC that he would like to see both the PM and King Charles in attendance. Sunak's own climate chief Alok Sharma, who presided over the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, also called for him to go.
Will King Charles attend COP27?
It’s a question on the lips of many of the world's most influential politicians.
At last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - was one of the headline acts.
He delivered a passionate call for world leaders to adopt a “war-like” footing over climate change - an issue he has campaigned on devotedly for decades.
But during his first speech as King, he hinted that it would "not be possible for me to give as much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply".
In early October Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III will not attend the climate change conference in Cairo on the advice of the then Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend," the Palace stated.
Sunak 'dragged kicking and screaming' - Labour
We've got some reaction to bring you from Labour now following the prime minister's change of mind and decision to attend COP27.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Rishi Sunak has been "dragged kicking and screaming into doing the right thing".
She said the U-turn was "embarrassing".
We have PMQs in just over an hour so this is one exchange to keep an eye out for.
Biden, Macron and Johnson also due to attend
Yesterday, former PM Boris Johnson confirmed he would be heading to Egypt next week.
He says he was invited by the COP27 organisers.
Other world leaders we know are due to be attending include US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron.
What is COP27?
World leaders are set to discuss action to tackle climate change at the UN climate summit in Egypt.
The yearly summits are held for governments to agree steps to limit global temperature rises.
COP stands for “Conference of the Parties” and this month’s meeting will be the 27th annual UN summit on climate change.
It will take place in Sharm el-Sheik from 6 November until 18 November.
But Downing Street has previously insisted Sunak could not because he had "other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the Autumn Budget".
No 10 said in Sunak’s place he intended to send Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey.
On Friday Coffey defended the PM’s decision adding that the "big political moments" tended to happen at the conference every five years - such as last year's summit in Glasgow.
What has Rishi Sunak said
So, Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak will be going to the COP27 climate summit next week after all.
In the last few moments, Sunak has written on Twitter: "There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.
"There is no energy security without investing in renewables.
"That is why I will attend Cop27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future."
Welcome along
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of UK politics today.
At noon we'll have Rishi Sunak facing Prime Minister’s Questions for the second time since he took office.
We now know Sunak has reversed a decision not to attend the upcoming COP27 climate conference in Egypt.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could also press him on the government's immigration policy, tax hike plans and the rising cost of living.
Stay with us while we bring you the latest.