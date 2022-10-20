PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Tory MPs revolted against Truss after a series of U-turns on her economic plan sapped her of authority.

In a brief speech outside Downing Street, Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth.

But given the situation, Truss said: "I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Her resignation comes after a period of political and economic turbulence, which forced her government to ditch tax cuts that sent financial markets into a tailspin.

Last week she sacked close political ally Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and appointed Mr Hunt as his successor as she attempted to calm the markets.

On Wednesday, Truss insisted she was a "fighter, not a quitter" after Labour's leader asked her why she had not resigned.

But more instability followed, when her home secretary quit and a vote on fracking fell into disarray, with some Tory MPs accused of bullying.

On Thursday lunchtime, she resigned.