Tory MPs revolted against Truss after a series of U-turns on her economic plan sapped her of authority.
In a brief speech outside Downing Street, Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth.
But given the situation, Truss said: "I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."
Her resignation comes after a period of political and economic turbulence, which forced her government to ditch tax cuts that sent financial markets into a tailspin.
Last week she sacked close political ally Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and appointed Mr Hunt as his successor as she attempted to calm the markets.
On Wednesday, Truss insisted she was a "fighter, not a quitter" after Labour's leader asked her why she had not resigned.
But more instability followed, when her home secretary quit and a vote on fracking fell into disarray, with some Tory MPs accused of bullying.
On Thursday lunchtime, she resigned.
What happened on Thursday?
The short answer is a lot, but here's a quick recap of all the key events you need to know about.
Liz Truss resigned as PM after 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving PM in UK history
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee, announced that nominations for those wishing to run to replace Truss had opened and would close on Monday
He said that candidates would need to have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs by that point. If there's more than one candidate on Monday, the contest will be opened up to the party's membership in an online vote.
The new Tory leader, and so PM, will be in office by next Friday, according to Brady
Among the names rumoured to be in the running to replace Truss are, as you'd expect, former contenders Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt- with one surprise in the mix: Boris Johnson. But no one has yet announced their bid for Number 10
Appearing on BBC One's Question Time in the evening, Johnson's sister Rachel refused to confirm whether her brother intended to run
Meanwhile, senior politicians from across the political spectrum - including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish FM Nicola Sturgeon - are calling for an "immediate" general election
Welcome…
Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of the political situation in the UK.
Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, after just 45 days in the job.
A search for her successor has begun, and Conservative MPs are beginning to coalesce around candidates.
Stay with us as we guide you through what we expect to be fast-moving events.
All times stated are UK
