Sunday was dominated by media appearances from the new chancellor and others, as the political turmoil of the last few weeks continued:
Jeremy Hunt told the BBC he would “leave nothing off the table” when making “difficult decisions” about spending and revising tax cuts announced in last month's mini-budget
Hunt said there would be no return to the austerity seen in the early 2010s – but warned that all government departments would need to find “efficiencies”
Hunt and Truss later met at the prime minister’s country retreat, Chequers, to discuss the government’s updated financial plans that are due to be announced on 31 October
Several Tory MPs publicly cast doubt over Liz Truss's role as PM - with former minister Crispin Blunt saying "the game is up" for Truss, and Andrew Bridgen telling the Telegraph, "we cannot carry on like this"
Welcome back
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Strap yourselves in for what is sure to be another busy day in UK politics.
This morning we’re expecting to get more of a sense of whether international investors have confidence in the UK economy - after another major U-turn from PM Liz Truss on a tax-cutting pledge, and the first comments from her new chancellor over the weekend.
Meanwhile, there's continuing dissent from her own MPs.
Make sure to stay on this page as we bring you news, reaction, explanation and analysis.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Jeremy Hunt told the BBC he would “leave nothing off the table” when making “difficult decisions” about spending and revising tax cuts announced in last month's mini-budget
- Hunt said there would be no return to the austerity seen in the early 2010s – but warned that all government departments would need to find “efficiencies”
-
Hunt and Truss later met at the prime minister’s country retreat, Chequers, to discuss the government’s updated financial plans that are due to be announced on 31 October
- Several Tory MPs publicly cast doubt over Liz Truss's role as PM - with former minister Crispin Blunt saying "the game is up" for Truss, and Andrew Bridgen telling the Telegraph, "we cannot carry on like this"
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What happened yesterday?
Sunday was dominated by media appearances from the new chancellor and others, as the political turmoil of the last few weeks continued:
Welcome back
Strap yourselves in for what is sure to be another busy day in UK politics.
This morning we’re expecting to get more of a sense of whether international investors have confidence in the UK economy - after another major U-turn from PM Liz Truss on a tax-cutting pledge, and the first comments from her new chancellor over the weekend.
Meanwhile, there's continuing dissent from her own MPs.
Make sure to stay on this page as we bring you news, reaction, explanation and analysis.