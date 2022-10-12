As we've just been telling you, the Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey warned on Tuesday that its emergency government debt-buying scheme must end on Friday for the sake of UK financial stability. But the Financial Times is reporting the Bank has privately indicated to bankers it is prepared to extend its emergency scheme past Friday's deadline if market conditions demand it.
Liz Truss is due in the Commons later for Prime Minister's Questions – it will be the first time we've seen her at the dispatch box since the mini-budget sparked market turmoil.
Today's PMQs also comes after the Bank of England said it would end a bond-buying scheme to stabilise pension funds on Friday, despite pleas for that to be extended.
The Bank had stepped in to buy government bonds for the third time since the chancellor announced his controversial tax-cutting plans.
Stick with us for all the latest.