While much of the chat in the bars and cafes around the Aberdeen Art Gallery will be focused on a second independence referendum and the UK Supreme Court, there are a number of huge issues beyond that.

Top of the agenda will be the cost of living crisis and how the new UK government is handling it - badly according the SNP and others.

Energy security will also be key, with debate about whether Scotland could have a nationalised energy company under the devolved settlement. And of course the threat of blackouts.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Troubling waiting times will be raised by delegates. Image caption: Troubling waiting times will be raised by delegates.

Then there's health, with winter looming and some waiting times already at record levels this is a thorny issue for Nicola Sturgeon and her team.

Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government last week and this has proved a divisive issue for the SNP.