What issues does Nicola Sturgeon face beyond indyref2?
While much of the chat in the bars and cafes around the Aberdeen Art Gallery will be focused on a second independence referendum and the UK Supreme Court, there are a number of huge issues beyond that.
Top of the agenda will be the cost of living crisis and how the new UK government is handling it - badly according the SNP and others.
Energy security will also be key, with debate about whether Scotland could have a nationalised energy company under the devolved settlement. And of course the threat of blackouts.
Then there's health, with winter looming and some waiting times already at record levels this is a thorny issue for Nicola Sturgeon and her team.
As we’ve been saying - Scottish National Party leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is on the show, and one of the issues facing her government right now is the legalities of holding another referendum on Scottish independence next October.
The last time Scotland voted on becoming independent in 2014, the UK government agreed with the Scottish government that a vote should be held.
The result of the 2014 vote was a 55:45 split in favour of remaining part of the UK. Since then successive UK governments have argued it is too soon since the last independence referendum for another one to be held.
They further argue that a referendum cannot legally take place because the Scotland Act, which set up the Scottish Parliament, says the Union is an issue that only Parliament at Westminster has power over.
The Scottish government says that a referendum would not make independence happen automatically and would only be “advisory”, similar to the EU referendum in 2016.
They argue that this means a new vote would not automatically affect the Union and should be allowed.
Because of this disagreement the Scottish government is going to the Supreme Court this week to argue that it doesn’t need London’s authority because the vote would not be legally binding and therefore isn’t an explicitly constitutional matter.
As ever, listening and giving their analysis to the main interviews on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is the panel.
This week we’ll hear from Labour former Chancellor Alistair Darling, SNP MP for Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry and Martin Pibworth, who is chief commercial officer for the Perth-based energy firm SSE.
Alistair Darling held various ministerial posts in Tony Blair’s Labour government before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer when Gordon Brown became prime minister. He took on the role just before the 2008 financial crisis and oversaw measures to prevent the British banking system from collapsing.
In 2012 he became chairman of the Better Together campaign set up to campaign for a No vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.
Joanna Cherry represents Edinburgh South West - a seat previously held by Alistair Darling - having been elected as the SNP MP in 2015.
She is senior advocate in the Scottish courts, and led the case at the Supreme Court against the UK government’s prorogation of Parliament in 2019.
Martin Pibworth is chief commercial officer and executive director at SSE - the company previously known as Scottish and Southern Energy.
He was appointed to the firm’s board of directors in 2017 and is responsible for energy generation and supply.
SSE no longer sells power directly to households, having sold its retail business to OVO Energy to concentrate on generating electricity from gas-fuelled power stations as well as renewable energy such as wind power.
Good morning
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - the BBC’s flagship political interview programme.
This morning’s show comes from the Aberdeen Art Gallery as the Scottish National Party holds its conference in the city.
They gather ahead of a week in which the Scottish Government will put its case to the Supreme Court that a second independence referendum should be held next year - without the permission of the UK government which has continually refused to give Edinburgh the legal authority to hold a vote.
We’ll hear from SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shortly after 9am.
And we’ll also hear from the actor Douglas Henshall - who is stepping down from the role of DI Jimmy Perez in the long-running BBC crime drama Shetland - about his forthcoming return to the stage with the premiere of the historical thriller Mary at the Hampstead Theatre.
We’ll bring you the key news lines from the show, as well as analysis and reaction. You’ll also be able to watch the programme by clicking the play button at the top of the page.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Reuters/PA MediaCopyright: Reuters/PA Media
- Read Laura’s full column here
What issues does Nicola Sturgeon face beyond indyref2?
While much of the chat in the bars and cafes around the Aberdeen Art Gallery will be focused on a second independence referendum and the UK Supreme Court, there are a number of huge issues beyond that.
Top of the agenda will be the cost of living crisis and how the new UK government is handling it - badly according the SNP and others.
Energy security will also be key, with debate about whether Scotland could have a nationalised energy company under the devolved settlement. And of course the threat of blackouts.
Then there's health, with winter looming and some waiting times already at record levels this is a thorny issue for Nicola Sturgeon and her team.
Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government last week and this has proved a divisive issue for the SNP.
Why political conferences are not just for nerds
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
“Glastonbury for weirdos."
I'm afraid that as a fully paid-up political nerd myself there is an element of truth in that comic description of party conferences from a Labour Party insider.
Twenty years ago I went to my first "season" and was gobsmacked that so many of the clichés I'd grown up with seemed true.
At the Conservative Party conference there really were young men in pin-striped suits or tweeds, as well as women of a certain age wearing pearls.
At Labour there were harassed-looking sharply dressed special advisers - but also plenty of placards and CND badges.
Lib Dem activists really did wear sandals and a "Glee club" was the hotly anticipated event of the week.
Party conferences are a display of our political tribes like no other and when things go right, they can create a sense of common purpose for the activists who knock on doors and deliver leaflets.
UK Supreme Court to hear indyref2 arguments
As we’ve been saying - Scottish National Party leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is on the show, and one of the issues facing her government right now is the legalities of holding another referendum on Scottish independence next October.
The last time Scotland voted on becoming independent in 2014, the UK government agreed with the Scottish government that a vote should be held.
The result of the 2014 vote was a 55:45 split in favour of remaining part of the UK. Since then successive UK governments have argued it is too soon since the last independence referendum for another one to be held.
They further argue that a referendum cannot legally take place because the Scotland Act, which set up the Scottish Parliament, says the Union is an issue that only Parliament at Westminster has power over.
The Scottish government says that a referendum would not make independence happen automatically and would only be “advisory”, similar to the EU referendum in 2016.
They argue that this means a new vote would not automatically affect the Union and should be allowed.
Because of this disagreement the Scottish government is going to the Supreme Court this week to argue that it doesn’t need London’s authority because the vote would not be legally binding and therefore isn’t an explicitly constitutional matter.
You can read more about the questions facing the Supreme Court here.
Who’s on the panel
As ever, listening and giving their analysis to the main interviews on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is the panel.
This week we’ll hear from Labour former Chancellor Alistair Darling, SNP MP for Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry and Martin Pibworth, who is chief commercial officer for the Perth-based energy firm SSE.
Alistair Darling held various ministerial posts in Tony Blair’s Labour government before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer when Gordon Brown became prime minister. He took on the role just before the 2008 financial crisis and oversaw measures to prevent the British banking system from collapsing.
In 2012 he became chairman of the Better Together campaign set up to campaign for a No vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.
Joanna Cherry represents Edinburgh South West - a seat previously held by Alistair Darling - having been elected as the SNP MP in 2015.
She is senior advocate in the Scottish courts, and led the case at the Supreme Court against the UK government’s prorogation of Parliament in 2019.
Cherry is chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights. She has clashed with a number of SNP colleagues at Westminster over transgender rights and the party's strategy for independence.
Martin Pibworth is chief commercial officer and executive director at SSE - the company previously known as Scottish and Southern Energy.
He was appointed to the firm’s board of directors in 2017 and is responsible for energy generation and supply.
SSE no longer sells power directly to households, having sold its retail business to OVO Energy to concentrate on generating electricity from gas-fuelled power stations as well as renewable energy such as wind power.
Good morning
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - the BBC’s flagship political interview programme.
This morning’s show comes from the Aberdeen Art Gallery as the Scottish National Party holds its conference in the city.
They gather ahead of a week in which the Scottish Government will put its case to the Supreme Court that a second independence referendum should be held next year - without the permission of the UK government which has continually refused to give Edinburgh the legal authority to hold a vote.
We’ll hear from SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shortly after 9am.
As well as Scotland, the programme will be looking back at last week’s Conservative Party conference - described as a "showcase of dysfunction and division” by BBC political editor Chris Mason - with our guests Conservative MP and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and current cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi.
With MPs returning to Westminster this week, can the Tories put the turmoil of the past month behind them and focus on getting the country through what is looking potentially like a difficult winter?
We’ll also be looking at the National Grid’s warning that the UK could face rolling three-hour power cuts in the worse-case scenario due to shortages of gas for power stations and concerns over electricity imports from continental Europe.
And we’ll also hear from the actor Douglas Henshall - who is stepping down from the role of DI Jimmy Perez in the long-running BBC crime drama Shetland - about his forthcoming return to the stage with the premiere of the historical thriller Mary at the Hampstead Theatre.
We’ll bring you the key news lines from the show, as well as analysis and reaction. You’ll also be able to watch the programme by clicking the play button at the top of the page.