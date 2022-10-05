PA Copyright: PA

In non-conference news, King Charles should attend the upcoming climate change conference COP27, the president of last year's summit and member of Liz Truss's cabinet has said.

Alok Sharma was responding to a report which claimed the prime minister had "ordered" the King not to attend.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the King will not attend the summit in Egypt next month.

Sharma said the King had championed the environment for decades and other countries wanted him to attend.

"Of course, he is head of state in the United Kingdom but he is also head of state in other countries, some of which are very much on the front line of climate change," Sharma told BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight programme.

