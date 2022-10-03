A fortnight ago at the top of the Empire State Building in New York, the prime minister told me she was willing to do things that were unpopular. That is a theory she very efficiently tested to destruction, her party's poll ratings plunging as deep as that Manhattan skyscraper is tall.

The markets were spooked, Conservative MPs spooked more - this policy was destined to crowd out everything else here for a simple reason. Tory MPs from ministers down said it was unsellable, offering the best paid a tax cut with the prospect of public spending and benefits cuts at the same time.

This leaves the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - and by extension the prime minister - downcast and humiliated, wounded and weakened. But Liz Truss will hope it creates space to move forward, hauling herself out of the political quagmire of a budgetary statement that imploded on contact with political reality. This is another defining moment for a young government not yet a month old.