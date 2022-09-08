BBC Copyright: BBC The Daily Mail describes Truss's plan as an "energy revolution" which will freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea Image caption: The Daily Mail describes Truss's plan as an "energy revolution" which will freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea

Liz Truss unveiling her plan for lowering gas and electricity bills this winter leads most of the papers.

"About time" is the headline in the Daily Mirror - which says the intervention cannot come soon enough for struggling families, pensioners and businesses.

For the Guardian, it's a "make or break moment" for Truss's entire premiership, as the new prime minister fights to unite her party.

The i newspaper thinks the scheme is a "gamble" - with questions mounting about how the £150bn package will be paid for.

The Daily Mail says Truss will scrap the moratorium on fracking in a written statement to Parliament rather than full legislation - speeding up the removal of the ban.

The Times reports that ministers are drawing up plans for a public information campaign to encourage households to reduce their energy use this winter.

