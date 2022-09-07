Liz Truss will chair her first cabinet meeting this morning following a sweeping reshuffle yesterday. Her allies have been rewarded with the most prestigious jobs, while there's been a clear-out of ministers loyal to her former Conservative leadership rival, Rishi Sunak. Here's who is in some of the key roles: The full list is here.
Chancellor - Kwasi Kwarteng
Home secretary - Suella Braverman
Foreign secretary - James Cleverly
Health secretary and deputy prime minister - Therese Coffey
Education secretary - Kit Malthouse
Defence secretary - Ben Wallace
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, running the Cabinet Office - Nadhim Zahawi
Business, energy and industrial strategy secretary - Jacob Rees-Mogg
Culture secretary - Michelle Donelan
Levelling up secretary - Simon Clarke
Environment secretary - Ranil Jayawardena
Transport secretary - Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Justice secretary - Brandon Lewis
Northern Ireland secretary - Chris Heaton-Harris
Scotland secretary - Alister Jack
Wales secretary - Sir Robert Buckland
What do we know of Truss’s priorities so far?
In her first speech as PM on Tuesday, she said she would focus on growing the economy through tax cuts and tackling the energy crisis.
She is understood to be planning to borrow billions to limit the expected sharp rise in energy bills for households and firms – though full details are not expected to be revealed until Thursday.
She also said she would make sure people would be able to access NHS services.
Welcome to our live politics coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Liz Truss’s first full day as PM.
Later today, she is due to face her first Prime Minister's Questions across from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Parliament.
She's expected to be quizzed about her plans to deal with the cost-of-living crisis amid huge energy price increases this winter.
On Tuesday, after being appointed by the Queen in her new role, she named her top team. More on who's in the cabinet here.