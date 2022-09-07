Video content Video caption: Liz Truss outlines her three priorities in first speech Liz Truss outlines her three priorities in first speech

In her first speech as PM on Tuesday, she said she would focus on growing the economy through tax cuts and tackling the energy crisis.

She is understood to be planning to borrow billions to limit the expected sharp rise in energy bills for households and firms – though full details are not expected to be revealed until Thursday.

She also said she would make sure people would be able to access NHS services.