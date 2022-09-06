Truss to become UK's third female prime minister in history
Liz Truss' Tory leadership victory will see her become the third British female prime minister in history.
All female prime ministers so far have been Conservative, the former two being Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Here's a look at their time in office:
Margaret Thatcher: Thatcher was elected MP for Finchley in 1959 and became education secretary after the Tories won the 1970 general election.
Thatcher became the first female prime minister in May 1979, winning a 44-seat majority. Following the Falklands war, during which Thatcher earned her "Iron Lady" nickname, she had her second general election win, increasing her majority to 144 seats.
She won her third general election, with a majority of 101 seats, in June 1987. Thatcher resigned as PM in 1990 after losing the support of her party for introducing the widely disliked "poll tax", and over differences on European Economic Community policy.
Theresa May: Theresa May was elected MP for Maidenhead in 1997 and became prime minister in 2016, following David Cameron, after serving as home secretary for six years.
She failed to win an overall majority in the 2017 general election outright - after calling the election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU on Brexit - but stayed on as prime minister.
May stepped down as Tory leader on 7 June 2019 and continued to serve as PM until Boris Johnson was chosen has her successor. Brexit dominated her time at No 10.
What's going to happen today?
Boris Johnson is expected to make his last address as prime minister from Downing Street this morning.
Immediately afterwards, he will leave for Balmoral in Aberdeenshire where he is due to announce his resignation to the Queen.
Shortly after this, Truss - also at Balmoral - will be appointed by the monarch as the new prime minister.
The pair will then travel back to London - and the new PM will have her own podium moment, appearing outside No 10 this afternoon.
Later in the day, Truss is likely to begin announcing her cabinet appointments, expected to include the current Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the current Attorney General, Suella Braverman as home secretary - while James Cleverly expected to move from education secretary to foreign secretary.
Queen to appoint UK’s next prime minister
Liz Truss will be appointed as the UK’s next prime minister today, after Boris Johnson formally issues his resignation to the Queen.
We’re expecting Johnson to speak at Downing Street this morning for the final time of his term in office, before the pair travel to Balmoral in Scotland to meet the monarch.
What the papers say
A beaming Liz Truss dominates the front pages - alongside the widespread view that one of her first acts as prime minister will be to freeze energy bills for homes and businesses.
"Liz puts her foot on the gas" reads the Sun's headline.
The i newspaper reports that Truss' plans to freeze gas and electricity bills at their current average annual cost of just under £2,000 until the end of January.
However, the Daily Telegraph reports that bills could be frozen for longer- until 2024.
The Guardian says Truss might have won the contest - but asks whether "she can avert the looming crisis".
See all the front pages here.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates.