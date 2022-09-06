BBC Copyright: BBC

A beaming Liz Truss dominates the front pages - alongside the widespread view that one of her first acts as prime minister will be to freeze energy bills for homes and businesses.

"Liz puts her foot on the gas" reads the Sun's headline.

The i newspaper reports that Truss' plans to freeze gas and electricity bills at their current average annual cost of just under £2,000 until the end of January.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that bills could be frozen for longer- until 2024.

The Guardian says Truss might have won the contest - but asks whether "she can avert the looming crisis".

