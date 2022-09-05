There aren’t many people around Westminster predicting anything
other than Liz Truss being named the new prime minister today.
Even Rishi Sunak's closest allies talk of him not losing by
much, rather than winning.
If Truss is named the victor just before lunchtime, one issue
will define her early weeks in power: the cost of living.
She is planning a significant intervention this week, where tens
of billions will be committed to helping with rising bills and inflation. That
will include tax cuts and help for families and businesses.
Expect her to also talk about an energy strategy to protect the
UK against further turbulence in years to come.
After weeks of talking to Conservative members, the new prime
minister will have to start talking to the country immediately. And the stakes
are high, for voters worries about their bills most of all. But also for the
Conservative Party, worried about its future.
As one senior Tory put it to me last night: "If we get
energy right, Starmer is beatable. If we don’t, we’re out."
New PM will have to deal with energy bills issue
BBC News has been told that a menu of options has been worked up in Whitehall to help struggling households, including a freeze on energy bills.
Industry sources are increasingly optimistic that the new prime minister will back plans to freeze the energy cap, the maximum price for domestic gas and electricity set every three months by regulator Ofgem.
This would not necessarily require upfront government financing at the beginning, BBC News economics editor Faisal Islam reported.
It follows multiple meetings with government, including ministers close to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Truss, tipped by pollsters to win the contest, has promised to announce further help to shield consumers within a week of taking over.
How did we get here?
On 7 July, Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister.
It came after days of mounting political pressure which saw the mass resignation of many of his ministers.
Some Tory MPs wasted no time in announcing their bid for the party leadership, with a number expressing their interest, or even putting their names forward, on the same day as Johnson’s resignation.
The first part of the contest then got under way, with eight candidates nominated for the first round of voting. Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt were knocked out after receiving fewer than 30 votes each from Tory MPs.
Successive rounds of voting then continued until only two candidates were left – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
While Liz Truss only narrowly beat fellow contender Penny Mordaunt to take her place as one of the final two contenders, Sunak won every round among Tory MPs, cementing his early reputation as the favourite.
But much changed over the following month as more than 160,000 Tory members had the final say and the candidates set out their stalls at hustings all over the country to try and win them over.
Liz Truss has for weeks been the bookies’ favourite.
What happens today?
The winner of the leadership contest – and as a result, our next prime minister - will be announced just after 12.30 BST at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, near the Houses of Parliament, by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.
Following the announcement, the new leader will make a speech, but they will not take questions. And we will not hear from the loser.
The winner is likely to spend the rest of the day finalising their list of Cabinet ministers – and preparing for their first speech as PM, which they will deliver on Tuesday.
We're getting a new PM
Good morning and welcome along to our coverage of the result of the Conservative leadership election - which will produce a new prime minister for the UK.
Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will top the vote among Tory party members, who've spent the summer listening to a series of local hustings and TV debates.
The pair were put to members after Tory MPs whittled down a list of eight contenders vying to take the top job after Boris Johnson’s resignation in July.
