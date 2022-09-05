There aren’t many people around Westminster predicting anything other than Liz Truss being named the new prime minister today.

Even Rishi Sunak's closest allies talk of him not losing by much, rather than winning.

If Truss is named the victor just before lunchtime, one issue will define her early weeks in power: the cost of living.

She is planning a significant intervention this week, where tens of billions will be committed to helping with rising bills and inflation. That will include tax cuts and help for families and businesses.

Expect her to also talk about an energy strategy to protect the UK against further turbulence in years to come.

After weeks of talking to Conservative members, the new prime minister will have to start talking to the country immediately. And the stakes are high, for voters worries about their bills most of all. But also for the Conservative Party, worried about its future.

As one senior Tory put it to me last night: "If we get energy right, Starmer is beatable. If we don’t, we’re out."