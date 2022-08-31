Now it's Rishi Sunak's turn to answer questions.

Nick Ferrari, referencing Sunak's interview in today's Financial Times, asks the former chancellor if he believes the markets will begin to lose confidence in the UK if Liz Truss is elected PM.

He says no, and that no chancellor should be complacent about the risks the UK is facing.

The UK has a large amount of debt that other countries don't have to the same degree, Sunak says.

He says the UK, compared with other countries, relies more on foreign investment to finance its deficits.

The government should not be constantly borrowing money "that we have no hope of paying back", Sunak says.

"That's why a credible plan is important."