Asked about inflation, Sunak says the UK has tightness in the labour market that other countries don't face, and finding workers is a problem. Inflation is the biggest challenge we face and will be his number one priority, he says. Sunak says he can guarantee it will fall far faster with his plan that with anyone else's.
'Inflation will fall faster under my leadership'
Sunak quizzed on UK economy
Now it's Rishi Sunak's turn to answer questions.
Nick Ferrari, referencing Sunak's interview in today's Financial Times, asks the former chancellor if he believes the markets will begin to lose confidence in the UK if Liz Truss is elected PM.
He says no, and that no chancellor should be complacent about the risks the UK is facing.
The UK has a large amount of debt that other countries don't have to the same degree, Sunak says.
He says the UK, compared with other countries, relies more on foreign investment to finance its deficits.
The government should not be constantly borrowing money "that we have no hope of paying back", Sunak says.
"That's why a credible plan is important."
Clegg or Trump for a cocktail?
Nick Ferrari ends by asking Liz Truss who she'd rather share a cocktail with on a trip to the US - Nick Clegg or Donald Trump.
"I think I’d focus on meeting President Biden," Truss says.
Ukraine needs more heavy weapons - Truss
Andy, a British Ukrainian from West Acton, asks what measures she will take to provide multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.
The UK owes it to Ukraine to do all it can to support its people, she replies.
Truss says she is proud the UK was the first to send weapons to Ukraine and to train soldiers.
She says Ukrainian forces need more heavy weapons to be able to fight Russia effectively.
She says more sanctions are needed to cut off Vladimir Putin's supply of revenue.
Trans women are not women - Truss
A young woman in the crowd asks Truss how she will tackle "left-wing nonsense" in the education system.
The woman in the crowd then states that she thinks children should not be taught that a "trans woman is a woman".
Ferrari asks Truss if she believes trans women are women.
"No - a woman is a woman," the foreign secretary responds.
"I believe in treating trans people with respect - I believe that is important - but we should not confuse that with being clear in our language."
Truss pressed on business support for energy cost
We're now on to questions from the audience and David, from London, asks Truss what she will do to help business owners suffering with the increase in energy costs.
Truss says she would run a pro-business government, keeping corporation tax low and reverse the national insurance rise.
On energy, she says the UK needs to deal with energy supply and will be looking across the board to increase supply.
She says she will be "absolutely looking to act on business energy costs".
Truss rules out energy rationing.
Still little clarity on Truss's cost of living support
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
Liz Truss has been grilled by LBC presenter Nick Ferrari. She was quizzed on cost of living support, but (as in the other hustings) we still don’t have a full picture of what she’ll do.
There will be tax cuts, and in a future “budget” or “fiscal event” (she uses both terms) her chancellor will address “household support”.
If she’s in No 10 next week, there will be huge expectations for her to swiftly outline what she plans to do for those facing huge bills.
I'm from Yorkshire and believe in value for money - Truss
Truss is now asked about an array of expensive items in Downing Street - including a drinks trolley and table cloths that cost into the thousands.
Will she be keeping them?
Truss says she's from Yorkshire and believes in "value for money" and "not buying new things if you’ve got things that are perfectly good to use".
Secondly, she says she'll be too busy to be worrying about wallpaper.
Truss asked if Trump is a friend or foe
Asked if former US President Donald Trump is a friend or foe, Truss refuses to answer but says she will work with whoever is in the White House.
It's a question that follows her reluctance to answer a similar question about French leader Emmanuel Macron at a hustings last week.
The US is our closest ally, Truss says, adding her priority is to promote freedom and democracy around the world.
She says the government needs to work with its American allies against "very severe threats we're facing, including an assertive China, belligerent Russia".
There will be no new taxes - Truss
"Can you say there will be no new taxes?" Ferrari asks.
"Yes, no new taxes," Truss responds, to big cheers.
Truss quizzed on energy costs
Liz Truss says she will have a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy so people see reductions on fuel bills.
She says she wants to increase the supply of energy to the UK.
She says a decision should have been made on nuclear power years ago.
Truss adds the UK should be using more of the resources in the North Sea and should begin fracking, in areas that support it.
She says it's vital the war in Ukraine ends and that will alleviate the rising energy costs.
'Police should do the macarena in their spare time'
Should police officers be doing the macarena, taking the knee or painting their finger nails, Nick Ferrari asks.
"Their priority should be fighting crime," Liz Truss responds.
"They can dance macarena in their spare time."
Liz Truss takes questions
LBC's Nick Ferrari is back on stage for a round of questions.
He introduces Liz Truss.
He asks Truss what she's been doing for the past five weeks to tackle issues such as rising inflation, energy bills and the NHS.
She says she's been working as foreign secretary, and says the country is facing many issues due to the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Truss says she's proud of what the UK has done to help Ukraine, but the war is partly why energy prices have been so high.
Candidates taking aim at Labour
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
There’s been a common theme from every speaker so far - bringing the party back together.
As the end of this contest nears, attention appears to be turning to defeating Labour at the next election.
There’s clearly recognition from both camps that the party needs to attack it’s opponents, and not each other, if it wants to stay in power. Regardless of who is prime minister.
I won't let political correctness stand in the way of safety - Sunak
On crime, Sunak says he will do whatever it takes to create a safer society for his daughters to grow up in, whether that means using stop and search tactics or tackling grooming gangs.
Sunak says he won't let "political correctness stand in the way" of keeping the country safe.
He says his message is simple: If you break the law and come to the UK illegally, "there will be no place for you".
He says it is the country's "fundamental right" to protect its borders.
'Maxing out the country's credit card is not right'
Sunak is now talking about the economy.
He says he will tackle inflation "compassionately" and support those who need help while "safeguarding our children’s inheritance".
"Maxing out the country credit card is not right, responsible or conservative," he says.
Sunak points to his handling of the economy as chancellor during the pandemic.
"You know I have the ability and experience to safely steer us through the storms ahead."
Sunak praises Liz Truss
Sunak is praising Liz Truss as a "fantastic foreign secretary" and a "terrific ambassador for our country".
He says the party should pay Truss "an enormous tribute" because she's a proud and passionate Conservative.
He says when the leadership contest is over they will unite to show the Conservative party is the only party that can provide the leadership the nation needs.
'We value who you are, not what you are'
Sunak says Labour must be puzzled by the fact the Conservatives are about to produce either the country's third female or first non-white prime minister.
"We can tell them: because in our party we value who you are, not what you are," he says, to loud cheers.
"We are not captured by identity politics."
Chants for Sunak
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
A rapturous reception for Rishi Sunak as he takes to the stage. There’s a standing ovation from many, and he has to fight with those chanting his name as he tries to start speaking.
If it was just the members in Wembley Arena voting, he’d probably be heading to Downing Street.
But it’s not as straightforward as simply winning over this London audience. And he concedes he remains the underdog in this contest.
Sunak thanks wife Akshata
Sunak thanks his wife Akshata Murthy.
He says he's grateful that "18 years ago, you chose to give up your high heels and take a chance on the short kid with a backpack".