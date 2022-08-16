Activists, supporters and members of the public arriving at the hustings at Perth Concert Hall are being greeted by a banner reading "Tory scum out" and a
soundtrack which includes the Imperial March from Star Wars.
Protesters have gathered outside the hustings and have set up a large sound system.
Tory activists are handing out “ready for Rishi” and “Liz for leader” flags, t-shirts and placards.
There are few suit jackets which haven’t had a sticker slapped on.
Sunak: I wouldn't ignore Sturgeon - I'd take her on
Rishi Sunak says he would "take on" Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon rather than ignore her, if he becomes the next prime minister.
Asked in an interview with the BBC if he would ignore the SNP leader - as his rival Liz Truss said it was best to do - Sunak says: "No, I don't want to ignore Nicola Sturgeon, I want to take her on and beat her.
"I think we can make a very strong case for what the UK government does to help people in Scotland and as chancellor I started that."
Earlier in the contest, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it was best to ignore Sturgeon, describing the first minister as an "attention seeker".
'I think Scots feel a bit ignored by the UK government'
James Cook
Scotland Editor, BBC News
A few miles outside Perth, visitors to Gloagburn Farm have
been enjoying the last splash of summer.
Scottish Conservatives are gathering in the Fair City to
help pick a new prime minister but the day-trippers are simply selecting
sunflowers.
"I wouldn't vote for the Conservatives myself,"
says Sam Taylor, originally from Australia but now living in Edinburgh who was
visiting the sunflower patch with her sons George, four and a half, and Freddie, two.
She says she is optimistic that the incoming Conservative
leader will be better than Boris Johnson, whom she criticises for partying
while the nation suffered during Covid.
"We definitely need a change, I think. Everyone's
ready for something different," she adds.
Jean Jasper, retired and from Perthshire, believes Scotland
should stay in the union but she wants the new prime minister to pay more
attention to issues north of the border.
"Not moving towards independence but perhaps
acknowledging a bit more that Scotland has perhaps independent needs," she
says, explaining "I think the Scots in general feel a bit ignored by the
UK government.”
David Hynd who lives in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire and
works in a warehouse is a supporter of independence. He is not a fan of either
candidate.
"Get the Tories out," he says.
"They're no good for Scotland. They don't care about
Scotland. Never have. Never will."
What are the finalists promising?
The cost of living, tax and restoring trust in politics have all dominated the leadership contest so far.
We’re expecting to hear more on these, and other policies, shortly.
But what exactly have they already promised to deliver if they win the keys to No 10?
The view outside the venue
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent, at the hustings
What are the finalists promising?
The cost of living, tax and restoring trust in politics have all dominated the leadership contest so far.
We’re expecting to hear more on these, and other policies, shortly.
But what exactly have they already promised to deliver if they win the keys to No 10?
What can we expect tonight?
Philip Sim
BBC Scotland political correspondent
Scotland has not been a huge focus of the campaign so far - possibly because the contest thrives on where the candidates differ, and they are in broad agreement about affairs north of the border.
Both are critical of the SNP and the Scottish government; both would refuse to back an independence referendum; and both want to do more to push their policies UK-wide.
But some Scottish Tories have said they are still waiting to hear more specific discussion before they make up their minds.
They may also want to look the candidates in the eye and really test their attitude and tone when it comes to those issues where they have a settled position.
How serious are they, really, when it comes to the union, and holding their own against the Scottish government?
To be frank, which of them will be a better prospect with voters north of the border when it comes to a future election?
Tory candidates to make their pitch on Scotland
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Conservative leadership race, where former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are battling it out to become the next prime minister.
We’ll be at the seventh Conservative leadership hustings later, where both candidates will be attempting to woo Tory Party members in Perth, Scotland.
The action kicks off at 19:00, with Sunak and Truss each laying out their vision for the future of Scotland and the UK.
They’ll then face questions from the audience.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and expert analysis.