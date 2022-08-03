Thank you for joining our live politics coverage as we prepare for the third Conservative leadership hustings. Things get under way at 19:00 when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will set out their stalls and take questions from Tory party members during the two-hour session in Cardiff. Both finalists have vowed to hold the Welsh government to account ahead this evening's event. Sunak pledged to hold Labour ministers accountable for the NHS and schools in Wales. Meanwhile Truss accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of letting Wales down. Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates from the event.
Welcome
Thank you for joining our live politics coverage as we prepare for the third Conservative leadership hustings.
Things get under way at 19:00 when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will set out their stalls and take questions from Tory party members during the two-hour session in Cardiff.
Both finalists have vowed to hold the Welsh government to account ahead this evening's event.
Sunak pledged to hold Labour ministers accountable for the NHS and schools in Wales.
Meanwhile Truss accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of letting Wales down.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates from the event.