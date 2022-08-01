As it happened: Mordaunt backs Truss as Tory candidates take questions

The momentum in this part of the campaign is still with Liz Truss. That's clear now that she has the backing of Penny Mordaunt.

So it's not surprising that Rishi Sunak wants to describe himself as a change candidate and brush aside the 'doomster' label.

But he can't get away from it completely because he also wants to be seen as financially responsible and that might not stir conservative hearts as much as Liz Truss' promises of immediate tax cuts.

While Liz Truss' disregard for the SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon might play well to the conservative base, calling the First Minister of Scotland 'an attention seeker' might not be a wise move.

If Liz Truss were to become Prime Minister their first meeting will likely be very frosty indeed.

We also learned where the members' doubts lie with these two leaders, through some of the tricky audience questions.

For Liz Truss it was a question on her tax policy 'where is all the money going to come from' for those tax cuts.

While for Rishi Sunak it was again about his loyalty under Boris Johnson.

We can expect variations of those doubts to come up again and again as the hustings continue.