More now from Education Secretary James Cleverly, who was out to bat for Liz Truss this morning.

Discussing the man who Truss and Rishi Sunak are vying to replace, Cleverly said he would not rule out supporting Boris Johnson returning to the cabinet, but that it is not a decision for him to take.

Asked on Sky News if the outgoing prime minister should get a senior role in government, Cleverly said: "He's an incredibly talented politician. Whether he would want to serve at the moment after the bruising that he's got might be another matter, but it's not for me to start dictating to Liz who she puts into her cabinet."