Amid predictions of a bitter contest ahead, the papers have been sizing up the chances of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

In an article in the Daily Mail , Truss pledges to hold an emergency budget to immediately reverse the recent national insurance rise and suspend the green levy on energy bills. She says the party has been going in the wrong direction on tax and promises to be "a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative".

In a piece for the Daily Telegraph , Sunak says he respects his rival and agrees with her that tax cuts are ultimately needed for economic growth. The paper says the language represents a softening of his criticism of Truss.

Most papers say Liz Truss is seen as the front-runner. The Financial Times says she starts as the "slim favourite", while the Telegraph says it is "advantage Truss" .

The Times highlights opinion polls suggesting that she is nearly 20 points ahead among Conservative members. The paper says Rishi Sunak faces an uphill struggle .

There's almost unanimous expectation that the contest will be brutal. The Independent website predicts a "summer of vicious infighting" , while the Guardian says the Conservatives are braced for "a blue on blue dogfight" .

The Sun says there will be "blue on blue bloodshed". The Telegraph says Mr Sunak's side will target Ms Truss over her decision to vote to remain in the EU and what critics have dubbed her "stilted communication style" . According to the Times, allies of Ms Truss will launch personal attacks on Sunak, blaming him for high inflation and accusing him of disloyalty to Boris Johnson.

According to the i newspaper, there is a great deal of anger among Conservative Party members that Penny Mordaunt didn't make it into the final two.