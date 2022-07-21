Amid predictions of a bitter contest ahead, the papers have been sizing up the chances of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
In an article in the Daily Mail, Truss pledges to hold an emergency budget to immediately reverse the recent national insurance rise and suspend the green levy on energy bills. She says the party has been going in the wrong direction on tax and promises to be "a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative".
The Sun says there will be "blue on blue bloodshed". The Telegraph says Mr Sunak's side will target Ms Truss over her decision to vote to remain in the EU and what critics have dubbed her "stilted communication style". According to the Times, allies of Ms Truss will launch personal attacks on Sunak, blaming him for high inflation and accusing him of disloyalty to Boris Johnson.
According to the i newspaper, there is a great deal of anger among Conservative Party members that Penny Mordaunt didn't make it into the final two.
Truss and Sunak slog it out in battle over budget
Jonathan Blake
BBC political correspondent
Rishi Sunak was the front runner throughout
several rounds of voting among MPs, but after a late surge of support, Liz Truss enters this phase of the race
as the bookies' favourite.
In a campaign video, Sunak acknowledged he was starting from
behind.
The former chancellor insists he is best placed to beat Labour
at the next general election though, and writing in the Daily Telegraph
promised reforms as radical as those driven through by Margaret Thatcher in the
1980s.
Ms Truss, writing in the Daily Mail, said the contest was a
choice between going for growth and cutting taxes or what she called business
as usual managerialism.
Economic policy's likely to be the main battleground as the pair
slog it out over the summer to win over the party’s 160,000 or so members.
Sunak tops MPs' poll but may struggle among members
A survey of 725 Conservative Party members - carried out
before Penny Mordaunt was knocked out - indicates former chancellor Rishi Sunak
could lose the race to be the next PM, despite coming top among his fellow Tory
MPs.
The survey, conducted by polling firm YouGov, suggests
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would beat Sunak by 54% to 35% in a head-to-head
contest (the remaining 11% were "don't know").
It also suggests Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt would have
won by 51% to 37% if she and Sunak had been the final pair.
But remember - a lot can change between now and 5 September,
when the result is due.
How we got here
In the fifth round of voting by Tory MPs yesterday Rishi Sunak maintained his record of coming first in the poll, with 137 MPs
backing him.
Penny Mordaunt had been the second-placed
candidate for the previous four votes. But she fell at the final hurdle as MPs
rallied behind Liz Truss, who received 113 votes, just eight more than
Mordaunt.
So Mordaunt is out, and Truss joins Sunak in the final two.
Welcome
Thanks for joining our politics coverage as the final two
candidates in the Conservative leadership contest – Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
and former chancellor Rishi Sunak – begin setting out their pitches to win over
party members.
Truss and Sunak’s first head-to-head engagement will come
later today at a hustings - where candidates in an election address voters - run
by the Conservative Councillors Association.
What are the papers saying?
