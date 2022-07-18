As we've reported, the main event today is the third round
of voting – by Tory MPs – which will whittle the five current candidates down
to four.
The person with the fewest votes is eliminated from the
contest and will then have to decide which of their rivals to support instead.
It’s common practice that at least some – if not all – of a former candidate’s
backers will be guided by their decision, which could prove vital as we edge
closer to the final run-off of two candidates.
Rishi Sunak is still expected to
secure a spot on that final shortlist but who'll join him is less certain.
Penny Mordaunt had the second highest number
of votes from Tory MPs at the end of last week, and Liz Truss was in third place. But after two brutal televised debates it’s unclear who MPs will pledge their allegiance
to.
The result of the vote is expected at 20:00.
Divisions in the Tory party?
Hours before Sky News announced it had cancelled tomorrow’s debate, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse told the
broadcaster his party would come back together in a “spirit of harmony and
love” after the Tory leadership campaign.
Sky axed the event after former chancellor Rishi
Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed they wouldn’t be attending, amid concerns
the ones so far had exposed “disagreements and splits within the party”.
Asked about this very issue earlier, Malthouse told Sky
that a “vigorous exchange of ideas, in what is a challenging time for the
country, should be expected when you are talking about such important issues
and the leadership of a G7 nation”.
He added he thought it was “good” for political
organisations to have debates and that if it was “just a polite agreement and
consensus across the board, there wouldn't be much point in having a
competition at all”.
Sky cancels final leadership debate
The third and final TV debate of the Tory leadership contest has been cancelled, following reports that two of the leading candidates – Rishi Sunak
and Liz Truss – did not want to take part.
In a statement, Sky News, which was to host the event, said the
pair had confirmed their absence and added:
Quote Message: Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative Party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party. Both are very welcome to take part in future Sky News televised debates." from Sky News
Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative Party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party. Both are very welcome to take part in future Sky News televised debates."
Earlier, The Times' Steven Swinford tweeted to say he’d heard Sunak and Truss were unlikely to take part in the debate over concerns the ones so far had "been incredibly damaging for Tories".
Welcome
Thanks for joining our live politics coverage as we get ready
for another busy day in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader and
prime minister.
Five remain in the contest. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak leads the pack after last
week’s final vote by Conservative MPs, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Former minister Kemi Badenoch and senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat complete the list.
It's all to play for, though, with the third round of voting
taking place today – results due at 20:00 BST.
Coming up today
