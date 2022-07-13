After today's vote, the key will be what happens to the rejected and their supporters' votes - where do they head next?

We've already seen the first example of what will happen again and again in the coming days - a candidate throwing their lot in with someone else.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps didn't even get out of the garage with his campaign before clambering aboard Rishi Sunak's.

And the competition for votes is feverish. One MP, who had supported Mr Shapps, showed me their phone - and the instant electronic attention they were paid by loads of other candidates and their teams.

Missed calls, WhatsApps, you name it, instantaneous wooing. And it's only just beginning.

It is far from obvious who our next prime minister will be and pretty much whoever it is, right now at least, is barely known to the wider electorate.

And one of them will be in 10 Downing Street in eight weeks' time.

