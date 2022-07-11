Declaring her plans in the Daily Telegraph, Truss pledged to start cutting taxes "from day one", including slashing corporation tax, reversing the National Insurance hike and reforming business rates.
"Colleagues know I mean what I say and only make promises I can keep. I can be trusted to deliver", Truss said last night, adding she would "fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative".
The newly-appointed Foreign Office Minister Rehman Chishti also declared his candidacy on Sunday.
A total of 11 candidates are now in the running to become leader of the Conservative party: Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rehman Chishti, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat, and Rishi Sunak
The 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs will meet on Monday to decide the timetable and rules of the leadership race
Over the weekend, a number of candidates set out competing tax plans as a core element of their proposal, as well as restoring trust in the government
Truss indicated that she would echo her rivals in planning to slash corporation tax, reverse the National Insurance hike and reform business rates
Labour have reiterated their pledge to call a no confidence vote tomorrow if the prime minister doesn't leave No 10
