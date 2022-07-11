Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has become the latest big name to announce her bid for the Tory leadership, in a move many had been anticipating for days.

Declaring her plans in the Daily Telegraph , Truss pledged to start cutting taxes "from day one", including slashing corporation tax, reversing the National Insurance hike and reforming business rates.

"Colleagues know I mean what I say and only make promises I can keep. I can be trusted to deliver", Truss said last night, adding she would "fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative".

The newly-appointed Foreign Office Minister Rehman Chishti also declared his candidacy on Sunday.