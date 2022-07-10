Sunday's newspapers are dominated by the Conservative Party leadership race, with Rishi Sunak's tax plans appearing on several front pages.
The Sunday Times reports how the Tories are "tearing themselves apart over tax" after a No 10 source hit out at leadership frontrunner Sunak over his stance on delaying tax cuts.
The Observer delves into the rising tension between Boris Johnson and Sunak over his bid to succeed him, with the prime minister accused by senior MPs of trying to "torpedo" the former chancellor's campaign.
The Sunday Telegraph focuses on calls from Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt for tax cuts after they both announced their leadership bids in the paper.
The Mail on Sunday reports that Liz Truss is expected to add her name to the hat in the coming days with the promise of reversing Sunak's National Insurance hike.
The Sunday Mirror goes in a slightly different direction, with an exclusive from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on his call for an immediate general election.
Eight candidates have now declared they'll enter the race to take over from Boris Johnson - just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation.
Here's a quick recap on who's in, and what they're talking about:
Two former health secretaries - Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt - have declared plans to run for leader.
Hunt's emphasising his credentials as the only major candidate who didn't serve in Johnson's government. Both say they'll cut taxes
In fact, pledges on taxes and spending are emerging as the central issue, with most contenders setting out whether they favour lower rates
Two serving cabinet ministers - Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps - have joined the race, both of whom promise to lower taxes
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who's been criticised for increasing taxes, and Attorney General Suella Braverman, who's called for a low-tax state, have also launched campaigns
Allies of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss say she'll also throw her hat in the ring to replace the PM with a pledge to reverse Sunak's health tax levy, according to the Mail on Sunday
Ex-equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat are also in the running - but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, tipped as having the most party support, says he won't make a bid for the leadership.
Leadership race front and centre in Sunday papers
Who's in the running to be Tory leader?
Eight candidates have now declared they'll enter the race to take over from Boris Johnson - just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation.
Here's a quick recap on who's in, and what they're talking about:
