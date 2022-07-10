. Copyright: .

Sunday's newspapers are dominated by the Conservative Party leadership race, with Rishi Sunak's tax plans appearing on several front pages.

The Sunday Times reports how the Tories are "tearing themselves apart over tax" after a No 10 source hit out at leadership frontrunner Sunak over his stance on delaying tax cuts.

The Observer delves into the rising tension between Boris Johnson and Sunak over his bid to succeed him, with the prime minister accused by senior MPs of trying to "torpedo" the former chancellor's campaign.

The Sunday Telegraph focuses on calls from Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt for tax cuts after they both announced their leadership bids in the paper.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Liz Truss is expected to add her name to the hat in the coming days with the promise of reversing Sunak's National Insurance hike.

The Sunday Mirror goes in a slightly different direction, with an exclusive from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on his call for an immediate general election.

