There is just one story on every front page of Thursday's newspapers.
"Desperate" and "deluded" is the Guardian's verdict on Boris Johnson's attempt to cling on to power. The paper says the prime minister is "locked in an unprecedented standoff" with his own cabinet, as he hunkers down and tries to see out the storm.
For the Daily Telegraph, he is "mortally wounded" - after a day "unlike anything in modern political history." Looking ahead to the prospect of a second confidence vote on Mr Johnson's leadership, the paper reports that the government whips' office has calculated he would get just 65 votes from a total of 360 Conservative MPs.
The Times agrees he is "fighting for his life" after ending a "day of chaos" with the sacking of Michael Gove. An ally of the prime minister tells the paper it was "something he should have done years ago".
A standoff between the prime minister and swathes of the
Conservative Party, from the cabinet down.
The last two days have robbed Boris Johnson of much of his
authority; but not yet his job.
He is still there in Downing Street - determined and defiant, his
government pockmarked by unfilled ministerial vacancies after a slew of
resignations.
Johnson's career has been defined by a convention smashing attitude.
That style now confronts what some fear could soon be a constitutional conundrum: what happens if the prime minister won't budge.
The former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said it was a "disgrace" - "our system works on confidence, he has lost it," Mr Smith said, fearing what he called a "major constitutional situation".
Conservative backbenchers who want rid of the prime minister still have another option - changing the rules next week so another vote of confidence in him could be held.
Boris Johnson's leadership crisis sets back the Western effort
to support Ukraine, a security expert tells the BBC.
Joseph Cirincione, a member of the US think tank Council on Foreign
Relations, says: "This has immediate international repercussions. For one
thing it weakens the Western effort to support the Ukrainians in their war.
"It's not just that he might no longer be the leader of the
United Kingdom, it's that it will usher in weeks of uncertainty that could
weaken British and perhaps European resolve.
"It starts to raise serious questions about the stability
of the Western alliance."
The UK is the second biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine. It has given £2.3bn in military aid and £1.5bn in
humanitarian and economic support to the war-torn country.
What's the latest?
Getty Images
The prime minister is resisting calls from his owns colleagues to resign. Here is a
recap of events so far:
More than 40 ministers and aides have now resigned from Boris Johnson's government since Tuesday, with many citing concerns over his integrity
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart is the third cabinet minister to have resigned, putting in his letter on Wednesday night. He followed Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak on Tuesday
Attorney General Suella Braverman hasn't quit but she has called for Johnson to resign and announced she would run for leader if a Tory election contest was called
Michael Gove - the levelling up secretary - was sacked by the prime minister on Wednesday evening after he called for the PM's resignation in a face-to-face meeting
Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps were among cabinet ministers telling Johnson to stand down
More than 40 ministers and aides have now resigned from Boris Johnson's government since Tuesday, with many citing concerns over his integrity
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart is the third cabinet minister to have resigned, putting in his letter on Wednesday night. He followed Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak on Tuesday
Attorney General Suella Braverman hasn't quit but she has called for Johnson to resign and announced she would run for leader if a Tory election contest was called
Michael Gove - the levelling up secretary - was sacked by the prime minister on Wednesday evening after he called for the PM's resignation in a face-to-face meeting
Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps were among cabinet ministers telling Johnson to stand down
Thursday's Papers: Johnson stares down mutiny
You can read the paper review in full here.
