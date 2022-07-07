BBC Copyright: BBC

There is just one story on every front page of Thursday's newspapers.

"Desperate" and "deluded" is the Guardian's verdict on Boris Johnson's attempt to cling on to power. The paper says the prime minister is "locked in an unprecedented standoff" with his own cabinet, as he hunkers down and tries to see out the storm.

For the Daily Telegraph, he is "mortally wounded" - after a day "unlike anything in modern political history." Looking ahead to the prospect of a second confidence vote on Mr Johnson's leadership, the paper reports that the government whips' office has calculated he would get just 65 votes from a total of 360 Conservative MPs.

The Times agrees he is "fighting for his life" after ending a "day of chaos" with the sacking of Michael Gove. An ally of the prime minister tells the paper it was "something he should have done years ago".

