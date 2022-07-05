More now from Lord McDonald's interview on Radio 4's Today programme this morning.

McDonald, the ex-civil servant who ran the Foreign Office between 2015 and 2020, says No 10 Downing Street did not tell the truth when it said Boris Johnson was unaware of official complaints about Chris Pincher's behaviour.

McDonald was asked on Today about claims made by those defending No 10 that an investigation into allegations against Chris Pincher had been resolved.

"I dispute the use of the word resolved. For me, resolved is too positive a word. It sounds like there was a happy and agreed conclusion was reached. No, the complaint was upheld," McDonald told the BBC.

Asked why he's decided to speak out now, McDonald said No 10 "have had five full days to get the story correct and that has still not happened".

"Second, I do not approve of anonymous briefings behind the scenes. If I was to do this I should put my name to it."

McDonald said that it was possible that while Johnson was briefed in person, Deputy PM Dominic Raab may not have been.

McDonald said he had a conversation with Raab about the investigation, but did not tell him that Johnson had been informed in person.

No 10 "need to come clean", he added.