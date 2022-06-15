Patel defends asylum policy after Rwanda flight blocked

Yvette Cooper, the shadow Home Secretary says this is a shambles, and is shameful, and the Home Secretary has no-one but herself to blame.
She says this has never been a serious policy and says that Priti Patel knew that among the people she was planning to send to Rwanda on Tuesday were torture and trafficking victims. She knew she had no proper screening process in place and some of them were children, Cooper says.
More now from the Home Secretary who says the global asylum system is broken, and international problems require international solutions. She says inaction is not a "morally responsible" option.
Priti Patel says the UK's partnership with Rwanda shows the way forward - countries working together. She says Rwanda has been "terribly misrepresented" and has a good track record in dealing with refugees and asylum seekers. It is a "safe and secure country", she says, adding that people who go there will have opportunities to thrive with generous support.
Patel says the government won't be providing a running commentary on future flights. But she insists it will not be put off by "inevitable last-minute legal challenges".
She says the UK has a "long, proud tradition" of helping those who need it the most - and this government is no different. It's a "grotesque slur" to suggest otherwise, she says. Critics of the policy have offered no practical solutions, Patel adds.
Reality Check
Exchanging claims about growth
Earlier during PMQs, Labour leader Keir Starmer asked why "Britain is set for lower growth than every major economy except Russia".
The prime minister responded that "in addition to the fastest growth in the G7 last year we're going to have the second fastest this year and we will return to the top of the table."
In 2021, the UK grew by 7.4%, which was the fastest in the G7, following its 9.3% contraction the previous year, which was the biggest decline in the G7.
In 2022, the IMF forecasts the UK will have 3.7% growth, the joint second highest in the G7 (behind Canada).
Mr Starmer was referring to the forecasts for 2023, when the OECD predicts zero growth. Of G20 economies, only Russia is expected to do worse - it's expected to contract this year and next.
Decision by European Court was surprising - Patel
The European Court of Human Rights did not rule that the policy was illegal, she states.
The decision was "surprising" but the government "remains committed to this policy," she says.
Over 20,000 people have used "safe and legal routes" to come to the UK since 2015, she says, but "our capacity to help those in need is severely compromised by those who come here illegally".
The government is spending nearly £5m a day on housing asylum seekers, she states.
Patel begins statement on cancelled Rwanda flight
Home Secretary Priti Patel says she wants to make a statement on Britain's "world-leading" co-operation agreement with Rwanda.
She says during the course of this week, she has "welcomed" the decisions of the UK's domestic courts, but due to a decision by an "out of hours" judge in Strasbourg, the flight was grounded minutes before it was due to depart.
PMQs comes to a close
And that's the end of this week's PMQs.
Home Secretary Priti Patel is now making a statement about the government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Stay with us.
Theresa May challenges Johnson on missing person Dom Phillips
Former prime minister Theresa May says her constituent is a niece of Dom Phillips who is missing in the Amazon Rainforest along with with Bruno Pereira.
Boris Johnson says Foreign Office officials are working closely with their Brazilian counterparts to assist in any way they can.
MPs pay tribute to Falklands veterans
Lots of MPs have been mentioning the Falklands War today - that's because it's 40 years since the war ended.
Keir Starmer paid tribute to all those who served - his uncle among them. He notes that he made it back, but too many didn't.
Ian Blackford said his thoughts were with those who made the "ultimate sacrifice".
Boris Johnson yesterday joined veterans, bereaved family members and senior defence figures at a service at the National Memorial Arboretum and praised the "incredible daring and bravery" of veterans.
Some 255 British troops, 649 Argentine military personnel and three Falkland islanders died during the conflict.
Labour MP raises mental health link to the cost of living crisis
Labour MP Kerry McCarthy says after the 2008 financial crash, suicide rates increased in the UK, she says that those under financial pressure at the moment need mental health support as soon as possible.
She asks for a government target to get people seeing mental health specialists within one month on the NHS.
Boris Johnson says the government has invested £2.3bn into mental health spending.
Awkward reference to new 'cost of living tsar'
Ione Wells
Westminster Correspondent, BBC News
Labour MP Anna McMorrin made an
awkward reference to how the prime minister’s new “cost of living tsar”, David
Buttress, has previously called for Boris Johnson to go.
After he was appointed
yesterday, past tweets of him previously criticising the government’s record -
and the prime minister personally - were swiftly dug out.
But No10 sources, and those
close to David Buttress, have argued party politics needs to be “put aside” to
help people with the rising cost of living and that his business experience
makes him the right man for the job.
Call for awareness on pension credit
Tom Randall, Conservative MP for Gedling, notes it's Pension Credit Awareness Day, and that around a quarter of those entitled do not claim. He urges the PM to join him in encouraging people to check their eligibility and claim.
The PM says it's a worthwhile and important campaign, and that pension credit can be worth another £3,300 a year.
The more we can do to make pensioners aware of it the better, the says.
Lib Dems call for increased Rural Fuel Duty relief
Ahead of next week's by-election in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey focuses on the cost of living and soaring petrol prices.
He calls on the government to increase the scope of Rural Fuel Duty Relief, saying some counties are not currently eligible.
Boris Johnson accuses the Lib Dems of "bamboozling" rural voters with their policies, because people don't know what these policies are.
He says rural communities would be hit hard by higher green taxes and a return to the Common Agricultural Policy, both of which he says are backed by the party.
Metachromatic Leukodystrophy raised at PMQs
Conservative MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell asks a question on behalf of a family with a two-year-old who has been diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, a rare disease.
Because an MLD test wasn't taken early on in diagnosis, the family are now having to put their child into palliative care, she says.
Boris Johnson says the National Screening Committee is looking at whether or not MLD tests should take place more regularly as part of other diagnostics.
Johnson says now not the time to discuss Scotland
Boris Johnson says he doesn't doubt Blackford's skills as a conversationalist, but the national conversation should be about coming through the aftershocks of Covid, not Scottish independence.
He says the whole of the UK should stand together on the international stage against Russia's action in Ukraine - and that is what we should be talking about.
The evidence is overwhelming, Scotland is being held back by Westminster he says.
All those countries can use powers of independence, he says, why not Scotland?
GP services under pressure
Conservative MP Andrew Selous says a father of four in his constituency missed an early bowel cancer diagnosis due to a lack of doctors in the area due to new housing developments placing pressure on local services. He says the cancer diagnosis is now terminal.
Boris Johnson says the government has recruited 6,000 more doctors.
Speaker calling for quiet
As we've been reporting, the benches are rowdy today and the Speaker is having a hard time controlling the Commons.
He has repeatedly called for quiet, and has asked Johnson to speak towards him so he can hear better.
Pantomime PMQs is back, it seems
Ione Wells
Westminster Correspondent, BBC News
After the prime minister faced a
bruising few weeks and a vote of confidence, and the Labour leader Sir Keir
Starmer faced criticisms of a flat performance here last week, both leaders
have their troops out cheering for them in spades today.
Boris Johnson faced repeated
chants of “why why why” and pointing from the opposition benches when asked why
the UK’s economic growth was trailing other countries.
But he was also welcomed with
loud cheers from his backbenches for his responses, who were quick to shout “oh
dear” and laugh at the Labour leader’s attack lines.
Behind the scenes both have work
to do to bolster support among some factions of their own MPs, but in public
the cheers and jeers are back.
Johnson says Labour 'on side of union barons'
In his final answer, the PM says the Labour leader repeatedly tried to get his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, elected.
He says the government will carry on taking the "tough decisions" that are needed because it is "on the side of the British people", unlike Labour - which he says is "on the side of the RMT union barons".
Starmer: Britain's economy going backwards under Johnson
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he doesn't want rail strikes to go ahead, while saying Boris Johnson does "so he can feed on the division".
Sir Keir starts quoting various Conservative MPs who have made negative comments against the prime minister, asking who has said what.
"My personal favourite is this... they call him the Conservative Corbyn, prime minister, I don't think that was intended as a compliment," he says.
"Week after week, he stands there and spouts the same nonsense... everything is going swimmingly," he calls the prime minister "totally deluded".
"Under him, Britain's economy is going backwards," he finishes.
