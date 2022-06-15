Patel defends asylum policy after Rwanda flight blocked

More now from the Home Secretary who says the global asylum system is broken, and international problems require international solutions. She says inaction is not a "morally responsible" option.

Priti Patel says the UK's partnership with Rwanda shows the way forward - countries working together. She says Rwanda has been "terribly misrepresented" and has a good track record in dealing with refugees and asylum seekers. It is a "safe and secure country", she says, adding that people who go there will have opportunities to thrive with generous support.

Patel says the government won't be providing a running commentary on future flights. But she insists it will not be put off by "inevitable last-minute legal challenges".

She says the UK has a "long, proud tradition" of helping those who need it the most - and this government is no different. It's a "grotesque slur" to suggest otherwise, she says. Critics of the policy have offered no practical solutions, Patel adds.