The Queen's absence from today's opening of Parliament represents the transition between generations in the Royal Family, says Victoria Howard, editor of royal website The Crown Chronicles.

Most significant is the involvement of Prince Charles in delivering the Queen's speech for the first time, but also the presence of Prince William.

Together they are due to sit either side of the empty throne. As councillors of state they can take over monarchical duties from the Queen, who will be watching on from Windsor castle.

"We are in the latter years of the Queen's reign now and these mobility issues she is having a result of her advancing age," Howard says.

"Seeing Prince Charles and William together... it's a symbol of that transition, a very visual representation of that advancement."