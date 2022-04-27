Post-Brexit rules harming stability in Northern Ireland, says DUP leader
DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the cost of moving goods from Britain to Northern Ireland has risen by 27% in the first year of the Northern Ireland protocol.
He says the post-Brexit arrangements are "harming our stability".
Boris Johnson says it is vital the Northern Ireland protocol commands the support of all sides.
A live party political broadcast
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
The PM has thrown a spotlight on Conservative local
election tactics by denouncing a range of Labour councils as ‘bankrupt’.
A large chunk of PMQs is resembling a shouty version of a party political broadcast on both sides of the House.
PM has head in the sand over living standards - Labour
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
In his final question, Sir Keir Starmer says the prime minister has had his “head in the sand” - and, having let prices spiral out of control, then “made it worse” by introducing tax rises.
In contrast, he says Labour has a "proper plan" for the economy, including introducing a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and funding better insulation for homes.
But in response, Boris Johnson says the Labour leader is "doomed to be a permanent spectator".
He says Labour has "no plan" to protect people from social care costs, or clamp down on migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Party election strategy
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Part of Labour’s strategy has been to portray the
Conservatives as a tax-raising party - partly as Sir Keir Starmer knows this makes
some of Boris Johnson’s own MPs uncomfortable.
But also the party’s strategists know that eroding or eliminating
any Conservative lead on the economy will have potentially a more enduring
significance than poll leads based on discontent with the PM.
Counter intuitively it is a Conservative prime minister
summoning up the spirit of NHS founder Nye Bevan to justify raising tax to fund
the health service.
PM: We would do more for working people than Labour 'by a mile'
Sir Keir Starmer says the PM has "only just woken up to the cost of living crisis" and mocks a proposal to reduce the number of MOTs needed.
"It makes the cones hotline sound visionary," he says.
The Labour leader then accuses the government of protecting the profits of North Sea oil companies while raising taxes on working people.
Boris Johnson says his plans would do more for working people than Labour "by a mile".
He points to the £150 council tax rebate and says taxing oil companies would "clobber business".
PM an ostrich over rising prices, says Starmer
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
The Labour leader calls the prime minister an “ostrich" putting his "head in the sand" over cost of living issues.
Starmer also attacks the government's hike to National Insurance this April - which his party has previously called the wrong tax rise at the wrong time.
Defending the government's record, the prime minister again points to a rise in the legal minimum wage.
He also points to a decision to tweak National Insurance thresholds will east the burden on taxpayers.
Vocal support for PM's condemnation
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Having spent some time focusing on ‘partygate’ at the
last PMQs, before local elections the Labour leader will focus again on cost of
living and the economy - something which some in the shadow cabinet have been
keen to see him do.
But first of all he raises the question of misogyny, with
Angela Rayner sitting on his left.
And Conservative MPs give vocal support to the PM when he repeats his condemnation.
Tax rise will pay for more nurses - PM
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
"This must be the Oxford Union debating skills we have heard so much about," jokes Starmer, before accusing the PM of "rambling incoherently" and deploying "garbled metaphors".
The Labour leader then asks if the PM's decision to raise taxes during a cost of living crisis had made things better or worse for working people.
Boris Johnson says the government had cut taxes on working people - citing a fall in the National Insurance contribution.
He says the introduction of the health and social care levy would help pay for more nurses and that Labour should support it.
PM denying facts, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the prime minister of "denying the facts" on rising prices, branding him the "comical Ali of the cost of living crisis" - in a reference to a former Iraqi information minister.
He says inflation in the UK is "double" what it is in the rest of the G20 group of leading economies.
Boris Johnson says the International Monetary Fund predicts the UK will have the fastest-growing economy of another group, the G7, by 2024.
He also points to unemployment rates and rises to the minimum wage.
Chief Whip investigating Tory MP 'watching porn'
News just in.. The Sun and the Daily Mirror have reported that a "top Tory" has been caught watching porn on his mobile phone in the Commons chamber.
The Conservatives say the Chief Whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, is investigating.
The party has condemned the behaviour as "wholly unacceptable", and says "action will be taken".
More to follow...
Starmer: Why is PM failing on the economy?
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins by expressing the hope that the PM has sent a "clear" message to his own MPs that "there is no place for sexism or looking down on people for where they come from" - a reference to the Angela Rayner row.
He then notes that the UK is forecast to have the slowest growth and highest inflation in the G7 and asks: "Why is he failing to manage the economy?"
Addressing the question about the Mail on Sunday, Boris Johnson replies by saying: "There can be no place for such behaviour".
Moving on, he says there is a crisis of inflation around the world, but adds that the government is helping people with the cost of their energy.
More to come next year, vows Johnson
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Boris Johnson begins PMQs by outlining some of the legislation the government has passed during the current parliamentary term, which ends soon.
He pledges there is "plenty more to come" in next month's Queen's Speech, which will set out the government's legislative agenda for the year ahead.
PMQs begins
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rises to his feet and gets today's session of Prime Minister's Questions under way.
What will Starmer ask Johnson at PMQs?
Vicki Young
Deputy Political Editor
Today I would imagine, with us being so close to the local elections, Sir Keir Starmer will focus on the cost of living
In the end that is probably what people care about most. It's not that they don't care about rule-breaking in No 10, but the rising cost of living will be in people's minds in their day-to-day lives.
There was talk in the cabinet yesterday about ways to ease the cost of living.
Lots of people are saying the proposals are small fry, but they could save people a few hundred pounds.
Starmer will need to not just criticise, but have this own proposals.
The prime minister could also face questions from his own MPs on cutting tax.
Discharging Covid patients to care homes unlawful
Just ahead of PMQs, there was a breaking story - the High Court in London ruled the government's approach to discharging patients from hospital to care homes in England at the start of the Covid pandemic was unlawful.
It said the-then Health Secretary Matt Hancock failed to take into account the risk of elderly and vulnerable residents contracting coronavirus from infected people without symptoms.
We wouldn't be surprised if someone raised the ruling during today's exchanges...
Mail on Sunday Rayner row rumbles on
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
MPs may also ask about the row around Angela Rayner and the Mail on Sunday.
The paper quoted anonymous Conservative MPs, accusing Labour's deputy leader of trying to distract the prime minister by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
The article has been widely criticised - including by Boris Johnson, who called it "sexist tripe".
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked the paper's editor to a meeting, but David Dillion declined, saying: "A Speaker should never be involved in deciding what the press was allowed to print."
This morning, Ms Rayner has hit back at the newspaper and said on Twitter that she expects to here from the prime minister on the issue.
Cabinet ministers float cost of living ideas
Today’s session will give MPs a first chance to react to the
cabinet’s brainstorming session yesterday on how the government can help people
with rising living costs.
Ideas thrown into the pot by ministers included introducing MOT tests every other year and relaxing adult supervision safety rules in a bid to reduce the
cost of childcare.
There have also been reports the UK could voluntarily scrap
some of the import taxes – called tariffs – it puts on imported food.
But opposition parties are less than impressed. They say government
actions fall short of what is required and want an emergency Budget on more household
support.
PM pictured leaving No 10
Boris Johnson is on his way to the Commons for this week's exchanges with Labour's Sir Keir Starmer...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Good morning
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister’s
Questions.
We’re entering the final days of the current session of
Parliament, with ministers scrambling to get laws passed ahead of the
Queen’s Speech on 10 May.
But ahead of next week’s local elections, the agenda in
Westminster has been dominated by cost of living concerns, as voters grapple
with rising food and fuel prices.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jennifer Scott
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Post-Brexit rules harming stability in Northern Ireland, says DUP leader
DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the cost of moving goods from Britain to Northern Ireland has risen by 27% in the first year of the Northern Ireland protocol.
He says the post-Brexit arrangements are "harming our stability".
Boris Johnson says it is vital the Northern Ireland protocol commands the support of all sides.
A live party political broadcast
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
The PM has thrown a spotlight on Conservative local election tactics by denouncing a range of Labour councils as ‘bankrupt’.
A large chunk of PMQs is resembling a shouty version of a party political broadcast on both sides of the House.
PM has head in the sand over living standards - Labour
In his final question, Sir Keir Starmer says the prime minister has had his “head in the sand” - and, having let prices spiral out of control, then “made it worse” by introducing tax rises.
In contrast, he says Labour has a "proper plan" for the economy, including introducing a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and funding better insulation for homes.
But in response, Boris Johnson says the Labour leader is "doomed to be a permanent spectator".
He says Labour has "no plan" to protect people from social care costs, or clamp down on migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
Party election strategy
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Part of Labour’s strategy has been to portray the Conservatives as a tax-raising party - partly as Sir Keir Starmer knows this makes some of Boris Johnson’s own MPs uncomfortable.
But also the party’s strategists know that eroding or eliminating any Conservative lead on the economy will have potentially a more enduring significance than poll leads based on discontent with the PM.
Counter intuitively it is a Conservative prime minister summoning up the spirit of NHS founder Nye Bevan to justify raising tax to fund the health service.
PM: We would do more for working people than Labour 'by a mile'
Sir Keir Starmer says the PM has "only just woken up to the cost of living crisis" and mocks a proposal to reduce the number of MOTs needed.
"It makes the cones hotline sound visionary," he says.
The Labour leader then accuses the government of protecting the profits of North Sea oil companies while raising taxes on working people.
Boris Johnson says his plans would do more for working people than Labour "by a mile".
He points to the £150 council tax rebate and says taxing oil companies would "clobber business".
PM an ostrich over rising prices, says Starmer
The Labour leader calls the prime minister an “ostrich" putting his "head in the sand" over cost of living issues.
Starmer also attacks the government's hike to National Insurance this April - which his party has previously called the wrong tax rise at the wrong time.
Defending the government's record, the prime minister again points to a rise in the legal minimum wage.
He also points to a decision to tweak National Insurance thresholds will east the burden on taxpayers.
Vocal support for PM's condemnation
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Having spent some time focusing on ‘partygate’ at the last PMQs, before local elections the Labour leader will focus again on cost of living and the economy - something which some in the shadow cabinet have been keen to see him do.
But first of all he raises the question of misogyny, with Angela Rayner sitting on his left.
And Conservative MPs give vocal support to the PM when he repeats his condemnation.
Tax rise will pay for more nurses - PM
"This must be the Oxford Union debating skills we have heard so much about," jokes Starmer, before accusing the PM of "rambling incoherently" and deploying "garbled metaphors".
The Labour leader then asks if the PM's decision to raise taxes during a cost of living crisis had made things better or worse for working people.
Boris Johnson says the government had cut taxes on working people - citing a fall in the National Insurance contribution.
He says the introduction of the health and social care levy would help pay for more nurses and that Labour should support it.
PM denying facts, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the prime minister of "denying the facts" on rising prices, branding him the "comical Ali of the cost of living crisis" - in a reference to a former Iraqi information minister.
He says inflation in the UK is "double" what it is in the rest of the G20 group of leading economies.
Boris Johnson says the International Monetary Fund predicts the UK will have the fastest-growing economy of another group, the G7, by 2024.
He also points to unemployment rates and rises to the minimum wage.
Chief Whip investigating Tory MP 'watching porn'
News just in.. The Sun and the Daily Mirror have reported that a "top Tory" has been caught watching porn on his mobile phone in the Commons chamber.
The Conservatives say the Chief Whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, is investigating.
The party has condemned the behaviour as "wholly unacceptable", and says "action will be taken".
More to follow...
Starmer: Why is PM failing on the economy?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins by expressing the hope that the PM has sent a "clear" message to his own MPs that "there is no place for sexism or looking down on people for where they come from" - a reference to the Angela Rayner row.
He then notes that the UK is forecast to have the slowest growth and highest inflation in the G7 and asks: "Why is he failing to manage the economy?"
Addressing the question about the Mail on Sunday, Boris Johnson replies by saying: "There can be no place for such behaviour".
Moving on, he says there is a crisis of inflation around the world, but adds that the government is helping people with the cost of their energy.
More to come next year, vows Johnson
Boris Johnson begins PMQs by outlining some of the legislation the government has passed during the current parliamentary term, which ends soon.
He pledges there is "plenty more to come" in next month's Queen's Speech, which will set out the government's legislative agenda for the year ahead.
PMQs begins
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rises to his feet and gets today's session of Prime Minister's Questions under way.
What will Starmer ask Johnson at PMQs?
Vicki Young
Deputy Political Editor
Today I would imagine, with us being so close to the local elections, Sir Keir Starmer will focus on the cost of living
In the end that is probably what people care about most. It's not that they don't care about rule-breaking in No 10, but the rising cost of living will be in people's minds in their day-to-day lives.
There was talk in the cabinet yesterday about ways to ease the cost of living.
Lots of people are saying the proposals are small fry, but they could save people a few hundred pounds.
Starmer will need to not just criticise, but have this own proposals.
The prime minister could also face questions from his own MPs on cutting tax.
Discharging Covid patients to care homes unlawful
Just ahead of PMQs, there was a breaking story - the High Court in London ruled the government's approach to discharging patients from hospital to care homes in England at the start of the Covid pandemic was unlawful.
It said the-then Health Secretary Matt Hancock failed to take into account the risk of elderly and vulnerable residents contracting coronavirus from infected people without symptoms.
We wouldn't be surprised if someone raised the ruling during today's exchanges...
Mail on Sunday Rayner row rumbles on
MPs may also ask about the row around Angela Rayner and the Mail on Sunday.
The paper quoted anonymous Conservative MPs, accusing Labour's deputy leader of trying to distract the prime minister by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
The article has been widely criticised - including by Boris Johnson, who called it "sexist tripe".
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked the paper's editor to a meeting, but David Dillion declined, saying: "A Speaker should never be involved in deciding what the press was allowed to print."
This morning, Ms Rayner has hit back at the newspaper and said on Twitter that she expects to here from the prime minister on the issue.
Cabinet ministers float cost of living ideas
Today’s session will give MPs a first chance to react to the cabinet’s brainstorming session yesterday on how the government can help people with rising living costs.
Ideas thrown into the pot by ministers included introducing MOT tests every other year and relaxing adult supervision safety rules in a bid to reduce the cost of childcare.
There have also been reports the UK could voluntarily scrap some of the import taxes – called tariffs – it puts on imported food.
But opposition parties are less than impressed. They say government actions fall short of what is required and want an emergency Budget on more household support.
PM pictured leaving No 10
Boris Johnson is on his way to the Commons for this week's exchanges with Labour's Sir Keir Starmer...
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions.
We’re entering the final days of the current session of Parliament, with ministers scrambling to get laws passed ahead of the Queen’s Speech on 10 May.
But ahead of next week’s local elections, the agenda in Westminster has been dominated by cost of living concerns, as voters grapple with rising food and fuel prices.
Stay with us and we’ll bring you the latest.