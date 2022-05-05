Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The clock has ticked past 07:00 BST - and polls are now open for the local and Northern Ireland assembly elections.

Millions of people are expected to vote for councillors in England, Scotland and Wales - and the devolved government at Stormont.

Polls close at 22:00, and results will be declared over the coming couple of days.

The BBC keep you right up to date with the latest through the day followed by the full results and reaction once the polling station doors close tonight.