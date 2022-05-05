Polling Station with branding
Polls open for elections across the UK

How do I vote? | Is there an election in my area?

  1. BreakingPolls open across the UK

    Sign for a polling station
    Copyright: Reuters

    The clock has ticked past 07:00 BST - and polls are now open for the local and Northern Ireland assembly elections.

    Millions of people are expected to vote for councillors in England, Scotland and Wales - and the devolved government at Stormont.

    Polls close at 22:00, and results will be declared over the coming couple of days.

    The BBC keep you right up to date with the latest through the day followed by the full results and reaction once the polling station doors close tonight.

  2. What do local councils do?

    Bins being collected
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Local councils are responsible for everything from bins, bus routes and potholes, to providing mental health services, deciding planning applications and managing schemes to tackle climate change.

    In England, Wales and Scotland, local representatives (known as councillors) are elected to represent the views of their community and make decisions on delivering services.

    To complicate matters, there are different types of councils in England. Put simply, they are responsible for particular services within their area.

    They include:

    • London boroughs: They run the majority of services alongside the capital-wide government, the Greater London Authority
    • Metropolitan districts: Deliver services within large urban areas
    • County councils: Cover large, often rural, areas and provide services such as road maintenance and libraries
    • District councils: These cover a smaller area and provide more local services such as waste collection
    • Unitary authorities: Areas where these exist have only one level of local government - these are mainly in cities, larger towns and - increasingly now - rural counties

    Councils in Wales and Scotland are unitary authorities and provide the full range of local services from education to pest control.

  3. Which votes are being held today?

    It’s a bumper day of elections in the UK, but it’s a complex picture that takes some explaining.

    • In England, there are elections for 144 of 333 councils. That includes all the London boroughs, 33 out of 36 metropolitan boroughs, 60 of 181 district councils, and 21 out of 58 unitary authorities. In some of the councils, only a third of seats are being elected. South Yorkshire is voting for a regional mayor, while Bristol is holding a local referendum to decide whether the city council should continue to be led by a mayor
    • In Wales and Scotland, all local authorities are up for election. The polls were last held in 2017 and will decide which parties govern Scotland’s 32 local authorities, and all 22 councils in Wales
    • There’s a significant election in Northern Ireland, where voters will choose 90 members of the devolved assembly. The Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont is designed to make up a government in which power is shared between unionists, who favour remaining part of the UK, and nationalists, who support a united Ireland

  4. Good morning - it’s polling day

    Ballot boxes
    Copyright: BBC

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the May 2022 elections.

    Millions of voters are expected to choose their local representatives today, with polls opening at 07:00 BST across the UK.

    Voters will elect local councils which run public services in England, Wales and Scotland, and the devolved legislature for Northern Ireland.

    Once the polls close at 22:00 tonight, results will gradually be declared over the next few days (so bear with us).

    As the results come in, we’ll bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from our elections team.

    You can watch our live TV coverage of the elections, which kicks off from 23:40 BST.

