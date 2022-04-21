Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Hello and welcome to our coverage as MPs prepare to debate whether an investigation should be carried out into Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statements about coronavirus lockdown gatherings in Downing Street.

We were expecting the Commons to vote on whether the privileges committee should launch a probe into allegations the PM misled the house intentionally.

But the government has since added an amendment calling for the vote to be delayed until after the Met Police and civil servant Sue Gray have finished their investigations into alleged Covid rule breaches.

Along with his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the PM was fined by police for breaking Covid laws at a June 2020 birthday party for him in No 10.

Johnson had previously told MPs that no laws were broken in Downing Street - leading opposition parties to accuse him of having misled Parliament.

Under the ministerial code ministers who intentionally mislead Parliament are expected to resign.