PA Copyright: PA

Elsewhere in Westminster a row is brewing between Downing Street and the Church of England.

On Tuesday evening, the prime minister is reported to have suggested senior clergymen had been less vociferous in their condemnation of Vladimir Putin than of the government's immigration policy.

A Downing Street source has confirmed Mr Johnson told Conservative MPs the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda had been "misconstrued" by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the BBC.

In response, a spokesman for the church said: "The archbishops of Canterbury and York have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an act of great evil and spoken out repeatedly against it."

He also said the two men were "gravely concerned by proposals to send migrants overseas" and would "continue to speak out against these plans on moral and ethical grounds".