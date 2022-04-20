Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is now on his feet to announce the beginning of Prime Minister's Questions.
Stick with us for all the updates from today's session.
Church of England responds to PM's comments
Elsewhere in Westminster a row is brewing between Downing Street and the Church of England.
On Tuesday evening, the prime minister is reported to have suggested senior clergymen
had been less vociferous in their condemnation of Vladimir
Putin than of the government's immigration policy.
A Downing Street source has confirmed Mr Johnson told Conservative MPs the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda had been "misconstrued" by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the BBC.
In response, a spokesman for the church said: "The archbishops of Canterbury and York have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an act of great evil and spoken out repeatedly against it."
He also said the two men were "gravely concerned by proposals to send migrants overseas" and would "continue to speak out against these plans on moral and ethical grounds".
PM heads to Parliament
Analysis
PM will be hoping to move narrative on
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC Scotland political reporter
After a bruising session in the Commons yesterday, spent
apologising after receiving a fixed penalty notice, Boris Johnson will hope to
move the narrative on.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer may well decide that
there are issues aside from partygate to quiz the PM on this
afternoon.
We can expect opposition calls for Boris Johnson to go in
this session.
That’s nothing new.
It will be the comments, and the behaviour,
of his own backbenchers that will provide the best indication of how secure his
position is.
And what's coming up tomorrow?
On Thursday, MPs will vote on a Labour motion on whether a Commons committee should investigate the prime minister for misleading Parliament.
In its motion, Labour argues that the prime minister's words to the Commons "appear to amount to misleading the House" and says the privileges committee should consider whether his conduct amounts to "contempt of the House".
However, it says the inquiry should not begin until the investigation by the police has been concluded.
If MPs vote for an inquiry, the privileges committee - made up of seven MPs - could recommend sanctions, including an apology, a suspension or even expulsion from the Commons.
But the move is unlikely to succeed because the majority of Conservative MPs are likely to be ordered to vote against the Labour motion.
What happened in the Commons yesterday?
Today will be the second time Boris Johnson has appeared in Parliament since
the police fined him for breaking Covid laws.
Yesterday he apologised 35 times for what he called his “mistake”.
He said he had not realised he was breaking the rules when
he attended a birthday gathering in Downing Street but that he accepted the
police's decisions.
Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer dismissed the PM’s apology as “mealy-mouthed”,
the SNP’s Ian Blackford said he should resign and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said
his actions had been “profoundly damaging”.
Most Conservative MPs gave the PM their support – but one former senior minister called for him to go.
Boris Johnson set for first PMQs after recess
Good morning. Prime Minister's Questions is fast approaching.
Boris Johnson will shortly face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the SNP's Ian Blackford, the Liberal Democrats' Sir Ed Davey, and a number of backbenchers - a day on from his apology after being fined over partygate.
