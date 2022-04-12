EPA Copyright: EPA

From March 2020 when the pandemic began, a mixture of legally enforceable rules and guidance restricted people's ability to gather together across the UK.

In England, these rules were set by the government in Westminster - led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

We don't yet know which parties under investigation by the police the pair of politicians will be fined for attending.

But Johnson has already apologised to MPs for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, saying he spent 25 minutes thanking staff, before returning to his office.

This was during the first lockdown when people could not leave their homes without a reasonable excuse - which included work, if you could not work from home.

Boris Johnson and staff pictured with wine in Downing Street garden in May 2020.

The prime minister and Sunak are also thought to have attended a surprise birthday celebration for the prime minister in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street on 19 June 2020, with ITV reporting that up to 30 people attended, ate cake and sang Happy Birthday.

At the time, gatherings of more than two people indoors were banned by law, unless it was "reasonably necessary" for work purposes.

Reports suggested that on 13 November 2020 the prime minister attended a gathering at Downing Street to mark the departure of a special adviser.

A second national lockdown was in force at the time and and indoor gatherings with other households were not allowed (unless for work).

Johnson is also reported to have attended a gathering on 14 January 2021, when England had entered its third nationwide lockdown. A stay-at-home order was in place, which allowed some people to travel to work but which banned social meetings.

Police could issue fines starting at £200 for breaches.