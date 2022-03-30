On any given evening, it would have been a strange sight to see several hundred Conservative MPs marching across Westminster Bridge, invited to dinner with the prime minister. On the day that the first fines were announced, after weeks of political agonies over parties or gatherings that nearly sunk the party leader, it was bizarre indeed. The fact that fines are being issued really matters as a bald fact. It means that the laws that we all lived under during the pandemic were broken in the heart of government, at least 20 times. Before any of the stories broke about what had gone on, it would have felt entirely shocking for that to be true. It has, no surprise perhaps, led to the opposition parties renewing their calls for Boris Johnson to quit. It has not, however, restarted the fire that was raging under prime minister. Not yet. Read more from Laura here .
The latest on 'partygate'
Reports of lockdown breaking parties in Downing Street dominated the headlines in the weeks and months before the war in Ukraine broke out.
And in January, the Metropolitan Police launched its own investigation into 12 of the gatherings, warning those who attended could end up with fines.
On Tuesday, the force confirmed it had sent out 20 fixed penalty notices and there could be more to come.
But as the fines were sent out by post, we still don't know whose doorsteps they are going to drop on.
The police have made it clear they won't publish a list of names, and the same message is coming from No 10.
But the prime minister's spokesman has said No 10 will confirm if Boris Johnson himself gets one.
Boris Johnson will be at the dispatch box at 12:00 BST (11:00 GMT) for Prime Minister's Questions, just 24 hours after police revealed the first tranche of "partygate" fines had been issued.
It will also be the first time he faces Labour's Sir Keir Starmer since the Spring Statement last week, as the cost of living crisis continues to grip households across the country.
Then later this afternoon, Johnson will face further questioning from senior MPs on the Liaison Comittee.
Stay with us for all the news and analysis over the coming hours.