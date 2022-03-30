BBC Copyright: BBC Tory MPs were seen walking across Westminster Bridge last night as they headed to a dinner hosted by the PM Image caption: Tory MPs were seen walking across Westminster Bridge last night as they headed to a dinner hosted by the PM

On any given evening, it would have been a strange sight to see several hundred Conservative MPs marching across Westminster Bridge, invited to dinner with the prime minister.

On the day that the first fines were announced, after weeks of political agonies over parties or gatherings that nearly sunk the party leader, it was bizarre indeed.

The fact that fines are being issued really matters as a bald fact.

It means that the laws that we all lived under during the pandemic were broken in the heart of government, at least 20 times.

Before any of the stories broke about what had gone on, it would have felt entirely shocking for that to be true.

It has, no surprise perhaps, led to the opposition parties renewing their calls for Boris Johnson to quit.

It has not, however, restarted the fire that was raging under prime minister.

Not yet.

