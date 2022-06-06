Vote of confidence in Johnson to happen today

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks it is "likely" there will now be a confidence vote.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Javid said: "My understanding probably isn't much more than yours because you'll probably know, or many of your viewers will know, that to have what's called the vote of confidence requires at least 54 of my colleagues to write into Sir Graham Brady, to ask for one.

"Now, will that happen? I don't know. That's that's a decision for my colleagues. I think it's likely that something like that will happen.

"But it's not something that I could tell you definitively.

"But it's not what I think actually the country needs," he added.

"I hope there isn't - you have to be prepared but I think that what the country wants is for the government to get on and focus on the job at hand, which we are."