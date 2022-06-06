Vote of confidence in Johnson to happen today

It’s expected that Sir Graham Brady will announce in the next few minutes that a vote of confidence in the prime minister will be held today, the BBC's political editor Chris Mason reports.
What’s been happening so far?
It's increasingly likely that Boris Johnson
could face a possible vote of confidence in his leadership as MPs return to
Westminster today after the half-term break.
Here’s a quick round-up of what’s been happening so
far this morning:
Tory MPs have told
the BBC a no confidence vote could be triggered this week
For a confidence vote
to happen, 54 Tory MPs must write a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of
the backbench 1922 Committee
Sir
Roger Gale, Conservative MP for North Thanet, told the BBC the Conservative Party is “spoilt for choice” when it comes to options for a new leader
Jesse
Norman, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, became the latest Tory
MP to announce that he has put in a letter to Brady
But ministers backed
Johnson on Monday morning, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling the BBC that
while he believes a vote of confidence is “likely”, it is “not something the
country needs”
Javid: No confidence vote likely
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks it is "likely" there will now be a confidence vote.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Javid said: "My understanding probably isn't much more than yours because you'll probably know, or many of your viewers will know, that to have what's called the vote of confidence requires at least 54 of my colleagues to write into Sir Graham Brady, to ask for one.
"Now, will that happen? I don't know. That's that's a decision for my colleagues. I think it's likely that something like that will happen.
"But it's not something that I could tell you definitively.
"But it's not what I think actually the country needs," he added.
"I hope there isn't - you have to be prepared but I think that what the country wants is for the government to get on and focus on the job at hand, which we are."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Jesse Norman becomes latest Tory to submit letter
Jesse Norman, who was previously loyal to Johnson, has become the latest Conservative MP to call for for
a confidence vote in his leadership.
In a letter he has tweeted, he says to Johnson: "I am
afraid I can see no circumstances in which I could serve in a
government led by you."
-
BreakingBrady: I notified PM yesterday
Sir Graham Brady is is asked about the PM's reaction to the vote.
He says he's not going to go into detail - but says he notified Boris Johnson yesterday, and they agreed a timetable to hold the vote as soon as possible.
BreakingSir Graham Brady speaking now
The chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs is answering questions outside the Houses of Parliament now...
Here's the letter
The BBC's Political Editor Chris Mason has just shared Sir Graham Brady's letter:
BreakingBrady announces vote
Sir Graham Brady MP says: "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today MONDAY 6th JUNE - details to be confirmed.
"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today."
What happens in a no confidence vote?
This is a secret ballot - to win, Johnson would need to secure a simple majority.
Currently, this means he would have to gain 180 votes (half his MPs, plus one) - assuming every Conservative MP casts a vote and nobody abstains.
If Johnson lost, there would be a leadership contest and he would be barred from standing.
BreakingVote of no confidence expected today
It’s expected that Sir Graham Brady will announce in the next few minutes that a vote of confidence in the prime minister will be held today, the BBC's political editor Chris Mason reports.
What’s been happening so far?
It's increasingly likely that Boris Johnson could face a possible vote of confidence in his leadership as MPs return to Westminster today after the half-term break.
Here’s a quick round-up of what’s been happening so far this morning:
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage, as a vote of confidence by Tory MPs on Boris Johnson's leadership looks increasingly likely.
Fifty-four Conservative MPs need to submit letters asking for the vote - and it looks like that tally might soon be reached. It comes as MPs return to Westminster on Monday after the half-term break.
We’ll be bringing you all the key political updates as we get them so stay with us on this page.