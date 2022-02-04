Many Tories loyal but PM must shape up or ship out - MP

Newspaper headlines: Downing Street resignations and living standard crisis
The rises in energy bills and interest rates, as well as the Downing Street resignations, dominate today's front pages.
The Sun brings both stories together - describing the squeeze on family finances as the worst crunch in 32 years and the Downing Street resignations as a "partygate" bloodbath. Its headline reads: "Ouch!"
"Meltdown in Downing Street" leads the Daily Mail, above a close-up picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the words: "Will the last one to leave please turn out the lights".
The i leads with: "Johnson's top team quits No 10 en masse", while the Guardian says the fallout from the Downing Street party scandal has continued to shake his hold on government.
According to the Times, two cabinet ministers have questioned whether the PM can survive. "It feels like the end, it's all falling apart. It's 50/50 in my view at the moment", one is quoted as saying.
Total meltdown in Number 10 - MP tells Laura Kuenssberg
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The chief of staff, the chief of communications, the official who runs the prime minister's private office, and his policy chief - all gone.
A quartet of departures from Number 10.
In the words of one senior backbencher, not just a nightmare on Downing Street but a total meltdown.
Yet two different things happened on a turbulent day. The first three paid the price for the fiasco over lockdown gatherings - one sending the invite to the garden drinks, the other two crafting Boris Johnson's bungled response to weeks of damaging claims.
Boris Johnson's backers claim it's evidence that he'll keep his vow - 'I get it, I will fix it' - that Number 10 can become the home to a new and improved operation.
Four senior aides to Boris Johnson resigned from Downing
Street within hours of each other on Thursday, amid growing pressure on the prime minister.
Head of policy Munira Mirza left over what she said was a
"scurrilous" attack by the PM on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Her departure was swiftly followed by the resignations
of three more staff caught up in the lockdown parties row – including Martin
Reynolds, who sent out a "bring your own booze" invitation to one of the gatherings.
Director of communications Jack Doyle and chief of staff Dan
Rosenfield confirmed their exit within hours of Ms Mirza’s stinging
resignation letter, which was published by the Spectator.
Mr Doyle told staff that "recent weeks
have taken a terrible toll on my family life", and that he had always
intended to leave after two years.
The resignations came as the PM faces more questions
over his leadership from his own party.
PM must shape up or ship out, says backbencher
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Conservative MP Huw Merriman has said Boris Johnson must "shape up or ship out".
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that a large group of Tory MPs are being loyal to the prime minister and concentrating on the positives.
"We want this to work," he says.
But Merriman adds that he is " deeply troubled" by the current situation.
He says he was very disappointed that Johnson's policy adviser Munira Mirza quit, and he agrees with her that the PM should have issued a full apology over his remarks linking Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer to the initial failure to prosecute paedophile DJ Jimmy Saville. The PM later backed down from these comments, saying the Labour leader "had nothing to do personally with those decisions".
Fifth aide reportedly quits Downing Street
A former MP, now editor of the independent blog ConservativeHome, has tweeted about the apparent departure of another No 10 adviser.
Paul Goodman reports that Elena Narozanski has become the fifth No 10 aide to walk out within 24 hours.
Ms Narozanski was a special adviser to the PM on women and equalities, DCMS, and extremism.
We'll bring you more on this in the coming hours.
The BBC is aware of 17 Tory MPs who have submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister - 54 are needed to trigger a leadership contest.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, ex-Tory foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind described the situation as "not so much the end of the beginning as the beginning of the end".