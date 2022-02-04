Many Tories loyal but PM must shape up or ship out - MP

BBC Copyright: BBC

The rises in energy bills and interest rates, as well as the Downing Street resignations, dominate today's front pages.

The Sun brings both stories together - describing the squeeze on family finances as the worst crunch in 32 years and the Downing Street resignations as a "partygate" bloodbath. Its headline reads: "Ouch!"

"Meltdown in Downing Street" leads the Daily Mail , above a close-up picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the words: "Will the last one to leave please turn out the lights".

The i leads with: "Johnson's top team quits No 10 en masse", while the Guardian says the fallout from the Downing Street party scandal has continued to shake his hold on government.

According to the Times , two cabinet ministers have questioned whether the PM can survive. "It feels like the end, it's all falling apart. It's 50/50 in my view at the moment", one is quoted as saying.

