Today could be a busy one in Westminster. Yes, even by recent standards. Let’s look at some of the key moments ahead.
NOW: Boris Johnson is thought to be looking at the initial findings of Sue Gray’s report into parties held in Downing Street during periods of Covid restrictions.
LATER: The report is expected to be made available for the public to read before Johnson makes a statement in Parliament at 15:30 GMT.
Labour are expected to respond and MPs will ask questions.
Statements from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Russian sanctions and Sajid Javid on mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff will follow.
BEYOND THAT: Many Tory MPs said they would withhold judgement on the PM’s position until seeing Gray’s report. After they've seen it, more letters expressing no confidence in Johnson could be submitted. A total of 54 are needed to trigger a vote.
Initial findings will be published on government website
Downing Street has said it will publish Sue Gray's report this afternoon in the form it receives it from the inquiry team - but it has not committed to publishing a fuller version in future.
The prime minister's official spokesman says the findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon, with the prime minister making a statement to MPs after people have had an opportunity to read them.
Asked why the report has been described as an "update" on Gray's investigation, the spokesman says: "It's a reflection of the fact there is an ongoing police investigation and the Met have been clear about what their expectations are about what can or cannot be put in the public domain while that's ongoing."
Asked whether Sue Gray will seek to publish more details in the future, he says:
Quote Message: "Obviously we will need to consider what might be appropriate and we are discussing with the Cabinet Office team in due course about what might be appropriate, but at the moment it is unclear how the ongoing Met Police investigation might interact with any further work on that. But obviously it's something we will want to keep under review."
No 10 parties: Some of the key dates
For weeks now, allegations of parties in Downing Street and government offices during the Covid pandemic have been piling up.
If you've lost track, we've been updating a list here.
Here are a few events from that list that have drawn particular scrutinty:
15 May, 2020: A photo from May 2020 in the Guardian shows the prime minister and his staff with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard in the Downing Street garden. The PM says it was a work meeting.
20 May, 2020: About 100 people were invited by email to “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden”. Johnson has confirmed he attended the event, saying he was there for 25 minutes and “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.
19 June 2020: Downing Street admitted staff gathered inside No 10 during the first Covid lockdown to mark Johnson’s birthday. No 10 said Johnson was there "for less than 10 minutes".
16 April, 2021: Two parties were held by Downing Street staff at No 10 on the night before Prince Philip's funeral. Johnson was not at either party.
Analysis
Drinking culture and failure of leadership expected to be outlined
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Sue Gray is no
stranger to having to investigate political controversies. And this time she
has had to untangle what went on under the prime minister's roof, and deal with
the Metropolitan Police seeking to limit what she published too.
That's why it’s
worth noting the Cabinet Office's very deliberate use of the word “update”
today when they confirmed that a document had been passed to Downing Street.
What we will see today is clearly, in her view, very much not the full story.
It's expected to
include broad conclusions about a drinking culture, and a failure of leadership
in Number 10, but the specific details of rule breaking will wait for another
day.
The prime minister would no doubt dearly love for today to be it. But the Met
investigation and the full version of Ms Gray's findings still hang over
Downing Street. It's likely the opposition parties will again seek a promise
from him that one day the whole report will emerge.
BreakingPM to give statement this afternoon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement about Sue Gray's report in parliament at 15:30 GMT, the House of Commons has announced.
As we've been reporting, Johnson has been handed Gray's initial report into parties held in Downing Street when Covid restrictions were in place.
Why Gray’s report matters for PM
For weeks, there has been fevered speculation about the political consequences of Sue Gray's report for Boris Johnson.
Gray's findings are considered crucial to Johnson’s political future as many Conservative MPs have suggested they will seek to remove him from office if they are damning.
Many Tory MPs have said they are waiting on the report before deciding whether to submit letters of no confidence in Johnson.
At least 54 must write to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, to trigger a vote of no confidence.
If Johnson lost that vote, he would be barred from a leadership contest that would determine who would succeed him as PM.
So, the political stakes are high. But, after the Met Police requested "minimal references" to events they are investigating, some MPs fear that key details of the report could be ommitted.
Some analysts believe that could soften the political blow for the PM.
PM likely to go to the Commons
Jessica Parker
BBC political correspondent
My impression is that, obviously given the request that the Metropolitan Police has made, there needed to be a little bit of a relook at the Sue Gray report in terms of what it will say and how fulsome it will be.
So it might be down the line we eventually get the full version.
But it's difficult to say because obviously we're not going to have an original copy to compare to the copy that presumably we'll get sight of in the next few hours.
It will be made public. We expect something to be published later today, then of course what we may see today is the prime minister go to the House of Commons as well.
He will go there at some point, but whether it will be today or in the coming days, we don't know. It seems most likely today.
So a couple of big things to look forward to. Clearly once it is published, we're all going to give it a big old read.
PM: I stick to what I've said in the past
Earlier this morning Prime Minister Boris Johnson was out-and-about at a port in Essex, where he answered questions about the parties investigation.
Asked repeatedly by the BBC’s Nick Eardley if he thought he had done nothing wrong, Johnson urged people to wait for Sue Gray's report.
When asked about possible omissions from the report, Johnson offered no comment but added: "Of course I stick absolutely to what I've said in the past."
No 10 has previously pledged to publish the report "as they receive it".
But some MPs fear key details may be omitted after the Met Police requested "minimal reference" to certain events after launching its own investigation.
Last week MP Sir Christopher Chope accused the Met Police of an "abuse of power", amid concerns Gray will now leave out crucial findings.
The wait may be over - but just a version?
Jessica Parker
BBC political correspondent
We have been waiting quite a while. Well the wait may nearly, kind-of, be over.
What we've had from the Cabinet Office this morning is a statement saying, we can confirm Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister.
That immediately begged the question as to: What is an update, what does this mean?
Putting in an initial couple of calls, my understanding is a version of her report has gone into Downing Street but one that takes account of that request from the Metropolitan Police for minimal reference to be made in her report relevant events that the police are investigating.
Don't expect full findings of Gray report today
We're hearing that Sue Gray has handed a version of her inquiry to the prime minister. But it's described in a statement as an "update" on her investigation.
Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg notes the significance of this - saying the statement carefully spells out that today won't be the full findings.
The implication is that Gray has "a lot more to say" but can't because of the ongoing Met Police investigation, she says.
A key question for Johnson will be whether the government will commit to publishing the full findings at a later date, she adds.
What do we know about Sue Gray's report?
As we've been hearing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.
So, what is it and why haven't we seen it yet?
What is it: Gray, a senior civil servant, is tasked with writing a report into what happened at a number of gatherings at Downing Street and other locations in Whitehall during lockdowns.
What it covers: Gray is expected to give a factual account with reference to the Covid restrictions and guidance at the time of each event - this does not necessarily mean that she will say whether there have been breaches of it.
What will be published: No 10 has pledged to publish the report "as they receive it". The prime minister will not have a veto over what is published.
Why the wait: The Metropolitan Police has announced its own investigation and says it wants Gray's report to make "minimal reference" to the events it is looking into, in order "to avoid any prejudice". It has not, however, called for any delay to publication.
Welcome to Sue Gray Day
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the official investigation into alleged parties in Downing Street and Whitehall when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.
Boris Johnson has now received the report from civil servant Sue Gray. A day of political turbulence is anticipated as he is expected to publish its findings.
To start with, here’s what you need to know this morning:
Opposition parties and some Tory MPs are demanding the report be published in full
But doubt has been cast on how complete Gray's report will be after the Metropolitan Police asked for "minimal reference" to certain events after launching its own investigation
