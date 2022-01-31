Today could be a busy one in Westminster. Yes, even by recent standards. Let’s look at some of the key moments ahead.

NOW: Boris Johnson is thought to be looking at the initial findings of Sue Gray’s report into parties held in Downing Street during periods of Covid restrictions.

LATER: The report is expected to be made available for the public to read before Johnson makes a statement in Parliament at 15:30 GMT.

Labour are expected to respond and MPs will ask questions.

Statements from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Russian sanctions and Sajid Javid on mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff will follow.

BEYOND THAT: Many Tory MPs said they would withhold judgement on the PM’s position until seeing Gray’s report. After they've seen it, more letters expressing no confidence in Johnson could be submitted. A total of 54 are needed to trigger a vote.