Our politics correspondent Iain Watson is in Parliament trying to find out what is going on.
He says Conservative backbenchers at their regular 1922 meeting have been getting a pep talk from Oliver Dowden, the party's chairman.
Dowden urged them to focus on the big picture and voters' priorities.
Ian says it is is perfectly possible the PM could make a statement tomorrow if the report is submitted, but some Conservative sources believe - rather than wish - it could be next week.
Could Parliament sit again this evening?
Helen Catt
Political correspondent
In theory, yes it could but it seems very unlikely.
There is a rule (Standing Order No 13), which would allow
Parliament to be recalled on the same day that it had adjourned - if the government asked and if the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was satisfied that “the public interest”
required it.
It would be extremely unusual though – a source familiar
with parliamentary procedure tells me they aren’t aware of any precedents for
doing it.
It would also be challenging to do in practice.
Opposition parties 'will get proper time' to read report - Rees-Mogg
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has been talking to our correspondent Nick Eardley about when we might get the PM's statement on the Sue Gray report.
Boris Johnson is due to speak in the Commons after the report finally lands on his desk.
Rees-Mogg says the Commons will be sitting tomorrow and Friday, and says there will be "considerable flexibility" in finding time for it.
Asked whether it could drag on into next week, he says he won't speculate, as it depends on "when Gray will have produced her report".
Once the report lands, Rees-Mogg says he will
give opposition parties "proper time to consider it" before Johnson
makes his statement – but this must be balanced against the risk it gets leaked.
Rees-Mogg won't say how long exactly he'll allow, as that "depends on the length of the report". Until we see it, "we don't know how long it is", he says.
PM accused of body shaming SNP's Westminster leader
Boris Johnson has been accused of "body shaming" the SNP's Westminster leader, Ian
Blackford, after comments the PM made appeared
to allude to Blackford's weight.
It began when Blackford, speaking at Prime Minister's Questions earlier today, made a reference to one of the gatherings in Downing Street that
was said to involve a birthday cake for the PM.
"The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a
guillotine while they eat cake," Blackford said.
In reply, Johnson said: "I don't know... who has been
eating more cake."
Kirsten Oswald, Blackford's deputy at Westminster, hit out at
this, saying "body-shaming" jokes were an insight into Johnson's
"odious character".
Eating disorder charity Beat
also criticised Johnson's comments, saying it was "completely
unacceptable" that the PM should resort to "fatphobic comments".
Gray not afraid to stand up to ministers, ex-employee says
Sue Gray is the senior civil servant in charge of the keenly-awaited report into gatherings held at No 10 in the pandemic. But what is she like as a boss and a person?
Ryan Heath, a senior editor for the Politico website, worked for her (before she fired him) and has been speaking to the BBC about what she was like.
He describes her as "charming", but also someone with "a backbone" who "wasn't afraid to stand up to ministers".
"She has a very strong sense of what she thinks is right and wrong."
He also says she is good at gathering evidence and "extremely well-connected".
He adds that she was good at making allies with the cabinet secretary (the head of the civil service) but tended to view prime ministers as "temporary".
Wallace says: "The evacuation was a Ministry of Defence-led operation, supported by application processing by the Home Office and FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office].
"The idea that a Defra minister and his officials had any authority or responsibility in the running of the evacuation is ludicrous.
"I am, however, aware of false claims made throughout by Nowzad that led to considerable distress and distraction to those trying to save lives in very difficult circumstances."
PM in a great deal of trouble - politics expert
Over recent weeks there has been intense debate about Boris Johnson's political future and whether he'll be able to survive the revelations of parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic.
Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, tells BBC News he believes the prime minister is in a "great deal of trouble".
He says Johnson appears to have misled the house over the matter - echoing Sir Keir Starmer's suggestion at Prime Minister's Questions earlier. And despite Conservative MPs "making a good show of support at PMQs", Bale says they must be questioning whether Johnson is the right person to take them into the next election.
Bale says he does not think the Sue Gray report will help Johnson in the eyes of the public.
"Most MPs will be thinking is he the kind of leader who will help them hold their seats at the next election, and I think there is some doubt about that now," he says.
The day so far, and what may come later
It's been another whirlwind day in Westminster.
Let’s take stock of what’s happened and what may come later:
A Gray area: The wait continues for the publication of Sue Gray’s highly-anticipated report into alleged parties in Downing Street. The BBC understands that Johnson is yet to receive the report. That has not stopped journalists speculating over when it might be released and whether it will be published in full or partial form.
PMQs: Another Wednesday, another rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions. Like last week, most questions were dedicated to the partygate controversy. As opposition MPs again called for Johnson to resign, the PM bullishly defended his record on, among other things, the vaccine rollout.
On the trigger: One of the main reasons the report matters is because a number of Conservative MPs have suggested they will seek to remove Johnson from office after its findings are published - particularly if they are damning. They can do so by triggering a vote of no confidence that could lead to a leadership contest.
The waiting game: Don’t switch off just yet, because there may be more developments to come. Johnson has said he will make a statement in parliament after he has received Gray’s report. Again, we don’t know the timing, but watch this space.
Johnson has been open and honest with public - Tory MP
Tory MP Shailesh Vara has been defending the prime minister, saying he thinks he has been "very open" and "honest" with the public, and has "apologised profusely" for "the mistakes that have been made".
Asked about the May 2020 party in No 10's garden, Vara says "it was work".
"Just because there was drink at a particular function, doesn't mean it wasn't work."
NowzadCopyright: Nowzad
Animal charity 'appalled' to find itself at centre of Afghan evacuation row
Animal welfare charity Nowzad has responded to the row over claims the PM authorised the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul.
Downing Street has denied Boris Johnson's involvement in the matter, which was suggested in emails leaked by a whistleblower.
Nowzad says it's “appalled” to find itself “at the centre of a political media debate on who did what and when in relation to Operation Ark”.
It says it had “no oversight” of any communication between any government departments and only found out the evacuation of its animals would go ahead when Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tweeted about it on 25 August.
