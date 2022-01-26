House of Commons/Reuters Copyright: House of Commons/Reuters

It's been another whirlwind day in Westminster.

Let’s take stock of what’s happened and what may come later:

A Gray area: The wait continues for the publication of Sue Gray’s highly-anticipated report into alleged parties in Downing Street. The BBC understands that Johnson is yet to receive the report. That has not stopped journalists speculating over when it might be released and whether it will be published in full or partial form.

PMQs: Another Wednesday, another rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions. Like last week, most questions were dedicated to the partygate controversy. As opposition MPs again called for Johnson to resign, the PM bullishly defended his record on, among other things, the vaccine rollout.

On the trigger: One of the main reasons the report matters is because a number of Conservative MPs have suggested they will seek to remove Johnson from office after its findings are published - particularly if they are damning. They can do so by triggering a vote of no confidence that could lead to a leadership contest.

Afghan emails: Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee released emails that suggested Johnson authorised the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul. It raises more awkward questions for the PM, who previously dismissed as "nonsense" claims he intervened in the evacuation.

The waiting game: Don’t switch off just yet, because there may be more developments to come. Johnson has said he will make a statement in parliament after he has received Gray’s report. Again, we don’t know the timing, but watch this space.