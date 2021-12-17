Lib Dems claim shock by-election win but result unconfirmed

Handling of the Paterson row

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of the Conservative MP Owen Paterson after a row over his conduct led to a government U-turn.

The 65-year-old was found to have broken lobbying rules and was facing suspension - until Tory MPs blocked it by calling for an overhaul of the MPs' standards watchdog instead.

The MPs had the backing of No 10, but Downing Street reversed its decision after a furious backlash.

The government faced criticism of how it dealt with the fallout from the row, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitting last month that he could have handled it "better".

Christmas parties during Covid restrictions

The government has faced growing anger over reports that a string of parties in Downing Street and other government departments took place last Christmas when coronavirus restrictions were in force.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is conducting an investigation into possible Covid rule breaches at four parties.

Sleaze claims and flat revamp

Last week, the Conservative Party was fined £17,800 by the Electoral Commission for "failing to accurately report a donation" that paid for the expensive revamp of Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat.

The work was initially paid for by the Cabinet Office, but £52,000 was given to the Conservative Party by Tory peer Lord Brownlow to cover the bills. Mr Johnson said he has now covered all the costs out of his own pocket.

Tory rebellion over Covid passes

Just days ago, Mr Johnson faced the biggest rebellion of his premiership when 100 of his MPs voted against the government's plan to bring in Covid passports in England.

The measure passed thanks to Labour support, with the party's leader Sir Keir Starmer calling the Tory revolt a "very significant blow to the already damaged authority of the prime minister".